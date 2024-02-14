Clatta Gumbo escaped from the Mamelodi Hospital after he went to visit the doctor

The convicted rape perpetrator was sent to see a dietician, and he overpowered and disarmed the guard

South Africans were stunned that prisoners get to visit dieticians when they could not afford one

Convicted perpetrator Clatta Gumbo escaped from the Mamelodi Hospital while receiving consultation. It is alleged that he was referred to the dietician he visited by the prison doctor.

Prisoner escapes from hospital

According to Sowetan LIVE, Gumbo was serving life imprisonment after he was convicted of rape, kidnapping and assault at the Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre. It’s believed that Gumbo overpowered the guard that he was with, disarmed him and fled the scene.

The Department of Correctional Services revealed that every prisoner has the right to medical care, and the department cannot refuse a recommendation made by a professional doctor. The department has launched a full investigation into the escape and a manhunt in search of Gumbo.

Netizens stunned by prisoner seeing a dietician

South Africans on Facebook were stunned that the man could even see a dietician while in prison.

Mamoloko Seritsane said:

“I need to see a dietician. Arrest me for anything, officer.”

Emmanuel Maravanyika said:

“Whatever that dietician recommended gave him extra energy to leap to his freedom.”

Hlengelani Malueke remarked:

“Prisoners are being sent to special doctors while ordinary people who vote for rotten parties are being sent to clinics.”

Verity-Barbaba Taylor exclaimed:

“Thabo Bester again? A man with a plan!”

Ngcali Mbhexeshi added:

“Since they are in a five-star hotel, why don’t they build a fully-functioning hospital inside the prison? This situation is such a problem, even with suspects who are injured who are in police cells. Members must go with the suspect to the hospital; some of these suspects are very dangerous, which puts nurses’ lives in danger.”

Fhatuwani TF Tshivhombela added:

“So they even have access to specialists? I have never consulted a dietician in my life.”

Michael Sibanyoni pointed out:

“It will take an ordinary South African two months to see one at a public hospital.”

Escaped prisoners recaptured

