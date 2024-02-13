Gauteng Premier Panaya Lesufi has launched just under 7000 surveillance cameras across Gauteng

The cameras will also serve as facial recognition cameras to assist in the scourge of crime in the province

South Africans were happy that Panyaza was working hard to fight crime, while others thought it would not make much of a difference

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

With facial recognition cameras, Panyaza Lesufi ramped up the Gauteng province's fight against crime. Images: @Lesufi

Source: Twitter

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched almost 7000 face recognition cameras nationwide. Many in South Africa appreciated the steps Lesufi was taking to fight crime.

Lesufi launches facial cameras in Gauteng

Lesufi posted a tweet on his X, formerly Twitter, account, @Lesufi. In the post, he revealed that the province launched facial recognition cameras across townships, suburbs, informal settlements and hostels in Gauteng.

Daily Maverick previously reported that Leufi announced the initiative in August last year. Community leaders and members noted concern that the cameras might interfere with community members' rights to privacy.

Some residents in areas like the George Goch hostel welcomed the initiative when it was launched as they believed it would assist in curbing the crime in the area. Some think it could lead to violations of civil liberties and spiral into unlawful surveillance. Some doubted that the cameras would be effective. View the tweet here.

Netizens welcome the cameras

South Africans were welcoming of the new cameras.

C said:

“Not gonna lie. I like this. I’d be even more impressed when it works, and we see criminals being caught.”

Ditaru added:

“Great idea. We need to leverage technology. We cannot let the bad guys win.”

MoshanyanaSankatana shar3d:

“Congratulations, Bro Pazinho. I had a similar idea. I submitted my business plan to Lotto for funding two years ago. It was rejected, I aim to empower locals by giving them CCTV advance training, especially youth, to enable them to protect their neighbourhoods.”

Xesibe remarked:

“We appreciate your effort in fighting this crime surge in our beloved province. Continue your good work.”

Others were not moved.

Evangelist Bakang said:

“Well done, but it’s too late. You will not win Gauteng.”

Jameson Phasha added:

“My premier, not in Makausi Squatter Camp near Primrose Germiston. Every day I wake up to find a person killed. I’m even scared to stay here now, and I can’t afford to pay rent in town.”

Leufi proposes a cashless society

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Panyaza Lesufi proposed that the country become a cashless society to avoid cash-in-transit heists.

Lesufi spoke after a spate of heists happened across the country in 2023. Lesufi said that if there is less cash, there is less of a likelihood that people will be kidnapped and attacked in their homes for money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News