A TikTok video of a minibus taxi with a CCTV camera inside grabbed thousands of people's attention

One passenger posted a video on TikTok, and it sparked heated talks about why the camera was installed inside the vehicle

The footage that raised curiosity among Mzansi peeps is spreading fast on the social networking platform

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A taxi passenger posted a video showing an installed CCTV camera inside the vehicle. Image: @keletsomaepa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman posts taxi ride caught on film

A minibus taxi passenger showed she was under close surveillance while using the public transport.

The woman shared a clip of the CCTV camera installed right in the middle of the taxi. She said the in the captions that the thought that someone was watching her shocked her.

TikTok footage of taxi passengers under surveillance goes viral

The TikTok video uploaded by @keletsomaepa also stunned the 98 000 people who saw the clip, and more than 3 000 of them shared their theories in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many claimed the taxi owner was tired of the taxi driver stealing his money, and the camera was there to monitor the driver's behaviour.

Others said with the rampant crime in SA, the CCTV camera was installed for passengers' safety.

Watch the video below:

CCTV camera inside taxi intrigues TikTok users

@user2685946087756 mentioned:

"That's what we want in Uber also. Too much crime."

@thwasawalichtenburg commented:

"Owners are tired shame."

@chuenetlhako7 said:

"No, trust issues but it is for safety ya di passengers."

@manyosi34 said:

"Till you know what taxi driver means you will understand that eating the owners' money will never end no matter what they do."

@bro_t5 posted:

"Nice one for those who don't want to pay."

@cloudy_.rainll shared:

"It means there's wifi in there. If not it's just a scarecrow. LE RATA HO LWANA!

@mudauwatshiheni said:

"I know one in Polokwane under Seshego taxi association."

@user4915303553004 wrote:

"The taxi driver will not over load for extra money."

CPT woman’s hilarious TikTok rant about Toyota Quantum taxis has SA bust: “People are falling with the doors”

In another article, Briefly News reported that an angry South African woman has raised important infrastructure issues on TikTok after complaining about an unroadworthy Quantum minibus taxi she was filming with her phone.

The frustrated lady appears to be driving in her own car while filming a taxi driver urgently trying to attach the sliding door of his Toyota Quantum taxi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News