Bathobile Mlangeni will be paying for her crimes after she was sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing R4 million while working at Mall of Africa

Mlangeni told the court that she planned the heist with a colleague named Lisa Galdien and gave her share to her brother

Mlangeni's brother went missing after receiving the cash and she was arrested days later

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Bathobile Mlangeni, the woman infamously known for pulling off a R4 million heist while on duty at Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg, has been given an eight-year sentence.

Bathobile Mlangeni, a former SBV security guard, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing R4 million while on duty. Image: @FonyokaPondoka/Twitter & thawornnurak/Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Mlangeni was a security guard for cash-in-transit heist company SBV when she walked away from her post with black plastic bags full of cash.

Bathobile Mlangeni sentenced after 2 years on the run

According to Daily Sun, the Alexander Magistrate's Court handed down her sentence on Wednesday, 8 March, after she had been on the run for two years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mlangeni was unable to the court where the rest of the stolen money was. The former SBV security guard explained that she knew that while on the job, there would be a cash surplus, so she and a co-worker named Lisa Galdien decided to hide some of the cash in a plastic bag.

Mlangeni added that after her shift, she fetched the plastic bags and took them home, where she met with Lisa, who took her share. The former SBV employee stated that she went into hiding after Lisa told her that the police were looking for her.

At some point, her brother called her to tell her to hand herself in, but she decided to give him her share of R2 million and has not seen her brother since then. A day after giving the cash to her brother, Mlangeni was arrested.

Bathobile Mlangeni was broke when she was arrested

According to TimesLIVE, Mlangeni was arrested at 82-year-old Vangille Dlamini's house in Zola, Soweto. Dlamini stated that she had no idea she was harbouring a criminal until the police came knocking at her door.

Dlamini was friends with Mlangeni's grandmother and was happy when she moved in with her. Dlamini added that Mlangeni did not live a lavish life while staying with her.

She explained that the former security guard barely had clothes and would often ask her for R5 or R10 to buy airtime.

@tladi_gm said:

"But how many millions and billions were stolen by political leaders in government, which are not even arrested?"

@smith_tshepi said:

"That’s four years, she will be out soon and enjoy her money in peace just like Kenny Kunene."

@Jaack_Maa said:

"8 years won't be straight 8 years when she behaves well."

@BensonMapangwa1 said:

"She'll serve two years and six months and get released in terms of Correctional Supervision."

Bathobile Mlangeni forsakes bail application, former SBV security guard accused of stealing R4 million

Briefly News previously reported that Bathobile Mlangeni, aged 29, had decided to abandon her application for bail and would remain in police custody until her next court date, which was set for 18 February.

Mlangeni attended a hearing at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court wearing the same outfit she wore at her last court appearance. Her case was postponed at the conclusion of the hearing.

Mlangeni is legally represented by Legal Aid. However, her counsel announced in court today that they would not be pursuing their bail application any further, EWN reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News