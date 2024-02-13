Televangelist Timothy Omotoso's attempt to have the charges against him scrapped was unsuccessful

He is facing multiple charges of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking and has tried a few times to have the charges dropped

South Africans wanted him to remain behind bars for the rest of his life, and many were happy that he was still in jail

Disgraced former church leader Timothy Omotoso's case was postponed to June. He made another failed attempt at getting the charges against him dropped.

According to eNCA, Omotoso appeared at the Gqeberha High Court to attempt to have more than 30 charges against him dropped. He was unsuccessful and is expected to appear on 24 June. Omotoso has been behind bars awaiting trial, and his co-accused is out on bail.

What you need to know about Omotoso's case

Timothy Omotoso, who ran one of South Africa's most prominent churches, with branches in other countries, is facing more than 30 charges of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking and grooming his victims from a young age

Two other women, Lusanda Sulai and Zukiswa Sitho, are also accused of being his accomplices when he was arrested for his alleged crimes after members of the congregation exposed his alleged crimes

The first time he tried to have his charges dropped was in 2021 on the basis that the prosecutors who oversaw his case were temporary

Netizens demand for him to remain behind bars

South Africans on Facebook called for him to face the music.

Benedictus Banda said:

“He is serving his jail term systematically.”

NW Mjono Mjono added:

“This Omotoso case is taking forever. This one should have been sentenced a long time ago.”

Howard Vendaking Mashau added:

“Prosecute this man once and forever. He must rot in jail.”

Yoliswa Mambokazi Mkorwana oointed out:

“As long as he’s inside, you can postpone as many times as you want.”

Octavius Tlokwa Masooa exclaimed:

“This one will regret the day he set foot in South Africa.”

