Where is pastor Tim Omotoso today? Latest news on the Nigerian televangelist

Controversial Nigerian televangelist Tim Omotoso's rise and fall have been well-documented, but certain aspects of his life remain lesser known. What is the latest news on Tim Omotoso, and what do we know about his personal life?

The notorious public figure first came into the public eye as the senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International in Durban. But, his popularity has rightfully sharply declined since allegations of human trafficking and other inappropriate crimes against women came to light. Where is Tim Omotoso now? Before we answer that, here is a summary of his biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Timothy Oluseun Omotoso Nickname ‘Papa’, ‘the man of God’, and ‘the general’ Date of birth 14 July 1958 Age 64 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Ibadan, Nigeria Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (incarcerated in Port Elizabeth) Current nationality Nigerian Marital status Married to Taiwo Omotoso Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black (bald currently) Eye colour Dark brown Children Three (Victoria, John and Victor) Profession Pastor, criminal

Tim has been incarcerated at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth since April 2017, awaiting trial. Tim Omotoso has not been released from jail as of 2023 and continues to wait for his day in court, allegedly still preaching behind bars. Here is what else we know of his personal life and crimes.

Tim Omotoso’s age

He was born on 14 July 1958, making him 64 years old at the time of writing. Tim will be 65 on 14 July 2023; his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Tim Omotoso’s criminal charges

The pastor was arrested by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth on 20 April 2017 after serious allegations of his misuse of power, which is believed to have led to severe crimes on his part. He is charged with human trafficking, racketeering and inappropriate crimes against women, which has led to lengthy, emotion-filled court appearances and interviews with witnesses.

Tim Omotoso’s co-accused are Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, who are out on bail. The pastor's attorney applied for some proceedings regarding the trial declared irregular and not according to the law, but that outcome is still pending.

Tim Omotoso’s wife

The pastor is married to Taiwo Omotoso, who is also a minister. She has ruffled a few feathers since her court appearances in support of her husband with her lewd comments and gestures during State witness Cheryl Zondi’s testimony, earning her reprimanding by Judge Mandela Makaula.

She also wore a bright orange dress on the day, which was not well-received by those in court. Taiwo has openly stood by her husband's side, to much backlash.

Tim Omotoso’s preaching

The pastor's work can be seen on various online platforms, and he also has a website with religious content. The website has testimonies, TV ministries, and a store. You can also catch Tim Omotoso’s songs there or on YouTube.

Tim Omotoso’s net worth

He lived in an eight-bedroom home in uMhlanga, rented for R60,000 monthly. This gives us a glimpse into his potential net worth. It is believed to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Tim Omotoso's ministry work has been overshadowed by his controversies and crimes, which have seen many suffer at the hands of the preacher and his co-accused. But justice will prevail, and he could stay incarnated for the foreseeable future.

