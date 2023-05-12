Life and times of Joel Smollett: Age, family, cause of death, net worth

Joel Smollett is best known as the patriarch of the Smollett family. Although he was not in the limelight most of his life, he is revered as the foundation upon which his famous children were raised. Joel motivated and supported his kids to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

Joel Smollett had six children, four sons and two daughters. Photo: @jussiesmollett on Instagram (modified by author)

Joel Smollett built a close-knit family that supported each other to become stars. His legacy lives on through his children, who often state how instrumental he was in their lives. Discover exciting details about the celebrity dad in this post.

Joel Smollett's profile summary and bio

How old was Joel Smollett?

Jazz Smollett, Jake Smollett, Jurnee Smollett and Jocqui Smollett are all renowned on-screen stars. Photo: Corey Nickols, Donato Sardella, Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images (modified by author)

Joel Smollett (aged 58 at the time of his death) was born on October 8, 1956. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Joel Smollett's nationality?

The former civil rights champion held American nationality. He was born in Russia and spent some of his early years in Poland. Joel's family then migrated to the United States of America when he was in his late teens.

What happened to Joel Smollett?

Joel Smollett's cause of death was cancer. However, his family preferred keeping details about the type of cancer he had under wraps. The celebrity dad heroically fought the disease to the end. Before his passing, Joel's children spent time with him and provided the best medical care.

Joel Smollett's wife

The late cable splicer was married to Janet until his demise. The duo met in the Bay Area as they were championing civil rights and married in their twenties. Their union was blessed with six children, four sons and two daughters. Interestingly, Joel Smollett's children are renowned on-screen stars who have starred in various films and TV shows. They are Jojo, Jazz, Jussie, Jurnee, Jake and Jocqui.

Jussie Smollett at the 2022 Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival at Colony Square. Photo: Prince Williams.

Jojo

Born on August 28 1977, Jojo is the firstborn of the family. He is an on-screen star and producer with six acting credits.

Jazz

She is the second-born and first daughter of the family. Jazz produced the 29th Annual Trumpet Awards and the Urban One Honors in 2021. She has three acting credits.

Jussie

Jussie is inarguably the most famous child in the family because he has appeared in over 20 films and television shows. He is the third born in the home.

Jurnee

Jurnee was born on October 1 1986 and is the second daughter and fourth-born of the family. She has starred in numerous films and television series and has two producer credits.

Jake

He is the fifth child in the family. Besides acting, he is a celebrity chef, television host and best-selling cookbook author.

Jocqui

Jocqui has appeared in Amanda's Return (2009) and Pitch This (2009). Unlike his siblings, Jocqui does not like being in the limelight. He is into tech, real estate investment, and public speaking.

Joel Smollett died on January 7, 2015. Photo: @LaRedDevil99 on Twitter, @jussiesmollett on Instagram (modified by author)

How rich was Jussie Smollett's dad?

Joel Smollett's net worth has never been disclosed to date. On the other hand, all his children have accumulated wealth through successful acting careers. For this reason, several online sources speculate that being the father of famous kids, he must have collected a decent amount.

Joel Smollett is tagged as the struggling father who gave his best to raise his children and make their lives better. Today, his family is famously known for impacting the global entertainment scene. He passed away in early 2015, leaving behind his wife and six successful kids.

