Does Dr Umar Johnson believe everything he says? Here is everything we know

American motivational speaker Dr Umar Johnson has gathered a massive fan base through his views and controversies. His opinions have many divided, with his lectures covering issues from interracial to same-gender marriages and conspiracy theories. Does he stay true to his values? Here, we dissect his views and other aspects of his life.

Nicknamed the 'Prince of Pan-Africanism', he is a self-appointed expert on mental health. He acts as a leader in psychology, often advising on which social media issues are valid versus which are not beneficial for black Americans. He encourages black Americans to identify with African people globally as a collective instead of focusing on individual aspects like religion, nationality, career titles and other organisations.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson Nickname ‘The Prince of Pan-Africanism’ Date of birth 21 August 1974 Age 48 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Philadelphia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 90 kg (most widely reported) Height Between 190 cm and 191 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Bernice Elizabeth Dockins Abdullah and Jamal Abdullah-Johnson Profession Motivational speaker, activist, psychologist, author Education Millersville University Of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine Native language English Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Dr Umar Johnson’s book, Psycho-Academic Holocaust: The Special Education & ADHD Wars Against Black Boys, stirred up much controversy. Among other sentiments, he shared that ADHD is misdiagnosed in the black community and used as a tool to stigmatise. He further cemented his views in a 2017 clip where he said: 'ADHD does not exist. Neither does the learning disability.' He has since stood by his beliefs, clearly believing them wholeheartedly.

Dr Umar Johnson’s age

Born on 21 August 1974, the motivational speaker is 48 years old at the time of publishing. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Dr Umar Johnson’s wife

The controversial figure was involved in a fake marriage ceremony between himself and two women shown on a live Instagram feed in 2021, sparking much debate regarding his personal life. However, this was purely for entertainment purposes, and he is seemingly still single.

Dr Umar Johnson’s family

Some reports state that Bernice Elizabeth Dockins Abdullah is his stepmother, and others state that she is his birth mother. Therefore, it needs to be clarified what her blood relation is to him. But, by all accounts, she is the mother he knows and was raised by.

Not much is known about Jamal Abdullah-Johnson, his father. The only widely reported fact regarding his father is that he comes from a Muslim lineage and that he still practices the religion.

What happened to Dr Umar Johnson’s school?

The figure has created an educational institution named Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy, which acts as a learning facility where students are taught to focus on 'wealth instead of money.'

Although the concept has been in the works for some time, Dr Umar Johnson’s school has had delays in opening. Umar himself has claimed it is due to 'black people's unwillingness to donate their time', yet the core reason remains the topic of much debate.

Dr Umar Johnson’s net worth

His net worth cannot be determined. However, it allegedly ranges from $500,000 to $5 million.

Dr Umar Johnson’s profiles

Dr Umar Johnson’s YouTube videos arguably make him such a prominent figure. Although he does not seem to have an individual channel, you can find his content by searching his name.

He does have two other social media profiles on Instagram and Twitter. His Instagram page, @drumarjohnson, has 873K followers. You can find him on Twitter under @DrUmarJohnson, with 201.1K followers.

Dr Umar Johnson's life may be shrouded in both controversy and adoring fans, but he is a public figure on a constant rise to stardom, with no signs of slowing down. With a school on the way and an ever-growing fanbase, he is set for more fame and, undoubtedly, some more sceptics along the way.

