Who is Gabriel Iglesias' wife or is he single? Everything we know

Gabriel Iglesias is an American comedian who has crept into millions' hearts through his light-hearted comedy and humorous sound effects that give him a distinctive edge. Also known by his professional nickname 'Fluffy', many fans want to know more about his life, especially his romantic life. Is he married or living life as a bachelor? Does Gabriel Iglesias have a wife?

The comedian attended Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium, presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on 8 August 2022. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

According to his statements, Gabriel Iglesias is retiring soon, mentioning he considered retiring after his recent comedy special Stadium Fluffy (2022), but said he still has 'some gas left in the tank'. What is he doing now?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Gabriel Jesús Iglesias Nickname ‘Fluffy’ Date of birth 15 July 1976 Age 46 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace San Diego, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mexican heritage Gender Male Weight 145 kg (last public disclosure) Height Between 172 cm and 178 cm Hair colour Black (currently bald) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jesús Iglesias and Esther P. Mendez Siblings Five siblings (no further details) Profession Comedian, signer, TV producer, voice actor, screenwriter, dancer, and social media personality Education Woodrow Wilson High School Native language Spanish, fluent in English Net worth $40 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram YouTube Twitter TikTok

Gabriel has been in the industry for decades, spending the late part of the 1990s honing in on his comedic craft and performing stand-up sets wherever he could find a spot. Over the years, he became more and more successful until becoming one of the USA's most prominent names in comedy.

Is Gabriel Iglesias his real name?

Since many individuals use a professional moniker in entertainment, including some comedians, he uses his real name on stage, too, just a shortened version. His full name is Gabriel Jesús Iglesias.

Is Gabriel Iglesias still married?

The 'Fluffy' comedian’s wife, or rumoured wife, is believed to be Claudia Valdez, but they have never gotten married. Gabriel and Claudia were an item for multiple years but have since split up. They allegedly met in 2008, dated, and lived together for 12 years until the couple reportedly split in 2020.

The couple were an item for over a decade before they split. Photo: Michael Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Iglesias' family

Gabriel Iglesias' son that he adopted is Frankie Iglesias, his previous partner's son from another relationship before he met Claudia. He adopted him and took him in as one of his own.

Although he has never publicly disclosed the reason for his split with Claudia, his past struggles with depression and alcohol abuse are rumoured to have played a part. He as openly stated his struggles hurt his family.

Who is Fluffy's real dad?

There is some confusion online about who his real father is, presumably due to people needing clarification on whether his name is a natural or stage name. His father is Jesús Iglesias, which one can assume is where he got his middle name from.

Who is Frankie Iglesias’ mom?

As mentioned, the comedian's son is his ex-partner's biological son. She had him before she met her now-ex-partner, and they raised him together.

Who is Frankie Iglesias’ biological father?

There is little known about Claudia Valdez's background. She is an American actress with a relatively low profile. The name of her son's biological father has also not been disclosed, and it is assumed he is not in his son's life in any capacity.

How old is Frankie Iglesias now?

Frankie was born on 8 December 1997, which makes him 25 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Gabriel Iglesias’ movies and TV shows

To date, his most prominent roles include starring in the following productions:

Ferdinand (2017)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Book of Life (2014)

The former couple were immensely pirate about their relationship. Photo: Michael Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Iglesias' net worth

Considering his massive success, his net worth may come as no surprise. He is estimated to be worth $40 million, attributed to his various successful stand-ups and other TV roles.

Gabriel Iglesias’ profiles

His Instagram profile is @fluffyguy, with 3.6 million followers. You can find him on Twitter under @fluffyguy, with 1.1 million followers. His TikTok account is @fluffyguy, with 7.7 million followers.

His YouTube page, @fluffyguy, has 6.21 million subscribers. For those curious, Gabriel Iglesias' rumoured wife’s Instagram is either private or does not exist.

Despite Gabriel Iglesias' wife being a commonly searched topic when searching the star online, it seems evident that he is currently single and enjoying all of the success his comedic career and newfound sobriety have brought him.

READ ALSO: Did Peter Artemiev reunite with Julia Fox? Everything to know about their relationship

While on high-profile breakups, actress Julia Fox and entrepreneur Peter Artemiev are ex-spouses recently reported reconciling. Have the former power couple reunited?

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about everything we know about the former couple, including whether or not they are back together and details about their lives as individuals.

Source: Briefly News