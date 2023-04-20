Global site navigation

Did Peter Artemiev reunite with Julia Fox? Everything to know about their relationship
Сelebrity biographies

Did Peter Artemiev reunite with Julia Fox? Everything to know about their relationship

by  Ruth Gitonga

Peter Artemiev is a Brooklyn, New York-based pilot and entrepreneur best known for being Julia Fox's ex-husband. Interestingly, after dating for a month, he married the Italian-American actress, model and filmmaker at a private wedding in 2018. Julia is famously known for her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, for which she was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor award at Gotham Awards.

What does Julia Fox do for a living?
Peter Artemiev and Julia Fox met in 2018 and tied the knot in the same year. Photo: Tommaso Boddi
Source: Getty Images

Unlike his ex-wife, Peter Artemiev is not a natural face on the TV screen. He prefers to maintain a low-key lifestyle away from the prying eyes of social media and the internet. Peter Artemiev's relationship with Julia Fox has been topping headlines on numerous occasions.

Peter Artemiev's profile summary and bio

Full namePeter Artemiev
NicknamePeter
GenderMale
Place of birthBrighton Beach, Brooklyn, USA
Current residenceNew York, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
EducationBrooklyn University
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourDark brown
Height in feet5'9"
Height in centimetres175
Weight in kilograms75
Weight in pounds165
SexualityStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-spouseJulia Fox
ChildrenValentino Artemiev
ProfessionPilot and entrepreneur
Net worth$1–2 million

Read also

Who are Dr Phil's sons and what do they do? Everything you ought to know

How old is Peter Artemiev?

Peter Artemiev’s divorce
Julia Fox and his ex-husband welcomed their son, Valentino, on January 17, 2021. Photo: Cindy Ord
Source: Getty Images

Peter was born in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, USA. However, he has yet to reveal his date of birth and age to the broader public. According to various sources, the pilot was born between 1987 and 1991 and is around 30–34 years old as of 2023.

Family background

Details about who Peter Artemiev's parents are have yet to make it to the public. It is unclear if he has siblings.

Is Peter Artemiev Russian?

Although the entrepreneur's last name has led many to wonder whether he has Russian roots, the American pilot has never confirmed this. However, according to Peter Artemiev's ex-wife, Julia Fox, her childhood dream of wanting a Russian husband came true with Peter.

Peter Artemiev's divorce

Artemiev and Julia met in 2018 and tied the knot in the same year. Unfortunately, the duo divorced barely two years into their marriage. Fox labelled their relationship as toxic, citing Peter as an absentee partner.

Read also

Who is Pete Hegseth's ex-wife Meredith Schwarz? All about her

Peter Artemiev’s ex wife
Peter Artemiev was born in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, USA. Photo: Eugene Gologursky
Source: Getty Images

Peter Artemiev's children

Julia Fox and his ex-husband welcomed their son, Valentino, on January 17, 2021. Amid their differences, the ex-couple reunited to celebrate their only son's first birthday in 2022.

What does Julia Fox do for a living?

Julia Fox wrote and directed the short film Fantasy Girls. In the same year, she starred in Ben Hozie's PVT Chat. Some of Fox's other acting credits include:

  • No Sudden Move
  • Puppet
  • Paradise
  • Upper Cut
  • The Trainer

Peter Artemiev's net worth

Peter Artemiev’s age
Julia Fox wrote and directed the short film Fantasy Girls. Photo: ANGELA WEISS
Source: Getty Images

As of 2023, Artemiev's net worth is estimated at $1-2 million. He has amassed this wealth from working as a private pilot and his entrepreneurial ventures.

Although Peter Artemiev and Julia Fox are now divorced, they co-parent their two-year-old son. The couple's reunion during their son's first birthday proved that the ex-couple can put their differenced aside for their son, Valentino.

Read also

Is Jeffrey Marsh a certified life coach? Details into the life of the activist

READ ALSO: Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Michelle White. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer, and producer. He rose to stardom for starring in the series Atlanta, which he created and occasionally directed.

Donald won various accolades for his work in this series, including two Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards. Due to such popularity, his personal life is subject to public scrutiny, with most of his fans wondering who Childish Gambino's wife is.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel