Peter Artemiev is a Brooklyn, New York-based pilot and entrepreneur best known for being Julia Fox's ex-husband. Interestingly, after dating for a month, he married the Italian-American actress, model and filmmaker at a private wedding in 2018. Julia is famously known for her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, for which she was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor award at Gotham Awards.

Unlike his ex-wife, Peter Artemiev is not a natural face on the TV screen. He prefers to maintain a low-key lifestyle away from the prying eyes of social media and the internet. Peter Artemiev's relationship with Julia Fox has been topping headlines on numerous occasions.

Peter Artemiev's profile summary and bio

Full name Peter Artemiev Nickname Peter Gender Male Place of birth Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Brooklyn University Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Julia Fox Children Valentino Artemiev Profession Pilot and entrepreneur Net worth $1–2 million

How old is Peter Artemiev?

Peter was born in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, USA. However, he has yet to reveal his date of birth and age to the broader public. According to various sources, the pilot was born between 1987 and 1991 and is around 30–34 years old as of 2023.

Family background

Details about who Peter Artemiev's parents are have yet to make it to the public. It is unclear if he has siblings.

Is Peter Artemiev Russian?

Although the entrepreneur's last name has led many to wonder whether he has Russian roots, the American pilot has never confirmed this. However, according to Peter Artemiev's ex-wife, Julia Fox, her childhood dream of wanting a Russian husband came true with Peter.

Peter Artemiev's divorce

Artemiev and Julia met in 2018 and tied the knot in the same year. Unfortunately, the duo divorced barely two years into their marriage. Fox labelled their relationship as toxic, citing Peter as an absentee partner.

Peter Artemiev's children

Julia Fox and his ex-husband welcomed their son, Valentino, on January 17, 2021. Amid their differences, the ex-couple reunited to celebrate their only son's first birthday in 2022.

What does Julia Fox do for a living?

Julia Fox wrote and directed the short film Fantasy Girls. In the same year, she starred in Ben Hozie's PVT Chat. Some of Fox's other acting credits include:

No Sudden Move

Puppet

Paradise

Upper Cut

The Trainer

Peter Artemiev's net worth

As of 2023, Artemiev's net worth is estimated at $1-2 million. He has amassed this wealth from working as a private pilot and his entrepreneurial ventures.

Although Peter Artemiev and Julia Fox are now divorced, they co-parent their two-year-old son. The couple's reunion during their son's first birthday proved that the ex-couple can put their differenced aside for their son, Valentino.

