Nick Evans was called to capture a large black mamba that had found its way into a hardware store in Umlazi Township, Durban

In a post, Evans detailed the lengths he had to go through to get to the poisonous serpent that slithered to the top of the wall

After much poking and prodding, the KZN snake rescuer was able to eventually access the 2.3m log reptile

The hot KwaZulu-Natal sun is out in full force this summer and that means the snakes are out to play.

Popular snake catcher, Nick Evans was recently called out to capture a large black mamba that found its way into a hardware store in Umlazi Township, Durban.

Nick Evans captured a sneaky mamba that had been hiding in a hardware store in Umlazi Township, Durban. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

It’s said that the owner and employees walked in and noticed a large, shed snake skin above the till area.

Evans shared in a Facebook post, that he could tell from the image sent to him that the skin in question belonged to a black mamba due to the size.

“When I arrived, I was cursing the fact that I had forgotten my ladder. I was given a chair instead, which would do,” said Evans about the snake that had slithered to the top of the wall near the roof.

Evans details that he poked and prodded before the snake started getting agitated.

“It slithered across the top of the wall, to my left, exposing enough of its body for me to get tongs on it. And, well, that was that. I brought the head down a bit, towards me, let it reverse into the tongs, and grabbed it. Done.

“Well, sort of. It then projectile poo'd, luckily onto the floor and not onto me. It was a bit more foul-smelling and even looking, than the average mamba. Must have been eating some faulty rats,” said the snake enthusiast.

The large snake measured around 2.3m in length and the skin was 2.6m.

Evans said the shop owner was grateful that business could resume as normal after the eventful rescue.

