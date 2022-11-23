Nick Evans had to destroy a family’s ceiling to get to a massive 2.3m, 1kg black mamba

Sharing the story, Nick admitted that it was a tricky rescue mission that even had him on edge

The people of SA don’t care what damage had to happen as long as the snake is caught

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans had a busy evening trying to get a massive black mamba out of the roof of someone’s house. The sizable snake had people admitting they wouldn’t care what damage had to take place as long as the snake was found, lol.

Nick Evans caught a massive black mamba after doing some demo work. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

The summer season brings out all the creatures and critters. In KZN, snakes are on the prowl, making Nick’s job that much more exciting this time of year.

Nick took to his Facebook page with the story of one of his most recent black mamba encounters. A massive “2.3m, 1kg male black mamba” was inside someone’s ceiling, and Nick had to get his demolition on to get it out.

“I had to juggle the tongs a bit, but eventually had the head in my hand. It was a twisty snake, desperately trying to twist its head out of my grip, but I managed to get a better grip.

“I must say, it was all a bit nervy, but everyone was glad we had it!”

SA citizens thank Nick for catching the black mamba

Mzansi people thank Nick for his bravery and make it clear that catching that beast of a snake is worth all the damage caused!

Take a look:

Vaughan Veale said:

“Jislaaik. A fantastic job. Well done. Glad you guys are OK after a risky task like that. But destruction reigns.”

Linda Park said:

“I'm not sure whether you have more fun catching mambas or destroying houses Nick”

Faye Angela Dean said:

“Well done to all! Thank goodness for people like you out there ”

Reen Moodley said:

“Well done Nick, quite a fascinating experience. I don't think I would be able to sleep with a snake in my ceiling especially if the ceiling had holes. Very brave family indeed.”

Fiona Parkinson said:

“I'd rather go live with family until that danger noodle decides to show himself or move on before having my house wrecked (not that you had much choice, of course). ”

