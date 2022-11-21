One angry man risked his life chasing after a taxi and smacking the vehicle out of pure rage

The video was shared on TikTok, showing the man on foot hitting the taxi in broad daylight

Mzansi people made it clear that this is something you do not do under any circumstance, ever

Taxi drivers are not people you mess with, especially in South Africa. So, when a video of a man getting out of his car and hitting a taxi with his fist went viral, Mzansi citizens got heart palpitations.

TikTok user @mouton.k shared a road rage video of a man hitting a taxi. Image: TikTok / @mouton.k

The taxi industry is involved with a lot of violence. Mzansi people know not to mess with anyone in the taxi business, which is why they get away with as much as they do.

TikTok user @mouton.k shared a video showing an angry man getting out of his car at a robot, walking up to a taxi and pounding the vehicle with his fist. The man was fearless!

The people of Mzansi fear what the taxi would do

This is not something you do to a Mzansi taxi, ever! Unless you potentially want to lose your life, you drive off and swear at your dashboard.

Take a look at some of the stressed comments:

@CHANGA MONKEY said:

“This most dangerous thing you can do. Just drive off.”

@user00004422704 said:

“No way this man risked his life like that”

@Finkiekat se ma said:

“Pretty sure he's one of us 44 people and he's swearing in Afrikaans at that driver.”

@thategotaylor said:

“These guys are always strapped; some carry a wipe or a stick. Do not do this please.”

@Bernice said:

“Everyone is gatvol for taxis though ”

@Lindsay Edwards said:

“No matter how wrong the taxi was I’m never going to do that I’m not risking my life”

