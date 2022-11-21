A brave woman was showered with praise on social media after she removed a snake from her chicken coop

@alinathornberry shared a video showing that she found the"intruder" and safely took it out without getting hurt or hurting the snake

TikTok users have since taken to the comments section to react. One person said: "As a chicken and snake lover, thank you for handling this perfectly!"

Snake Catcher. Image: @Alinathornberry/TikTok

While many people fear snakes, some are brave enough to touch and interact with them.

@alinathornberry took to social media to give TikTok users a sneak peek inside her snake encounter. The video has since attracted over seven hundred thousand views and over one hundred and twenty thousand likes.

The TikTok user found a snake curled up on top of her chicken's eggs. She also shared that the snake did not harm any of her chickens.

In the comments section,@Jessica B said:

"This app has given me an. irrational fear of finding a rat snake w my chickens... I have no chickens. I live in an apartment."

@Dr. Rachel commented:

"As a chicken and snake lover, thank you for handling this perfectly!"

@Renee also said:

"Thank you so much for relocating him instead of harming him Snakes are super important & people tend to forget that."

"The way you just reach in and GRAB THAT SNAKE!! I could never. My only option is to simply die if I’m ever put in this situation," @carmelcoco123 wrote.

Snake catcher Nick Evans releases over a dozen highly venomous baby-spitting cobras into the wild

Briefly News previously published an article about the popular snake catcher Nick Evans after another one of his successful snake rescue mission.

Nick Evans is known for catching and helping snakes. From pythons and green and black mambas to many other kinds.

He shared a video on his YouTube channel showing him releasing several deadly spitting cobras into the wild. Even though the reptiles were tiny adorable baby cobras, Nick said they were still very dangerous.

He said: "Most of them just wanted to get away, but these three weren't very happy with cameras being pointed at them! They flared the hoods to say, "Leave me alone", for a moment, which gave us this cool photo opportunity. Not exactly something you'll see in the wild, but not an opportunity that presents itself everyday."

