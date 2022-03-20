Nick Evans is the king at catching cobras, black mambas and pythons but he is also an environmentalist at heart

He recently helped a quiver of baby cobras hatch and shared a video of him releasing over a dozen deadly reptiles

He revealed that he released the reptiles into the wild and despite their small size they were still dangerous

Snake catcher Nick Evans is known for his close encounters of the slithery kind. He often wrestles pythons, wrangles black mambas and outmanoeuvres green mambas.

However, when he is not catching and releasing deadly reptiles, he is doing his bit to help the misunderstood reptiles succeed in the wild.

Snake Evans released over a dozen adorable baby cobras. Photo credit: Nick Evans

He posted a video on his YouTube channel of him releasing over dozen deadly spitting cobras into the wid. However, nothing to fear the reptiles were tiny adorable baby cobras.

Earlier, he'd posted a photo of the hatchling baby cobras and went into a bit of detail about them.

"Cute little cobras!

After the recent photo I took of hatchling Black Mambas together, I thought I'd try the same with Mozambique Spitting Cobras that I was releasing.

Most of them just wanted to get away, but these three weren't very happy with cameras being pointed at them! They flared the hoods to say, "Leave me alone", for a moment, which gave us this cool photo opportunity. Not exactly something you'll see in the wild, but not an opportunity that presents itself everyday.

Then, they moved off. I was glad they didn't spit, although at this age, not much comes out when they spit, and they can't spit far. Still, NEVER take a chance.

Seeing a bucket of baby snakes go free is a rewarding sight, which you will see in the video I post tomorrow."

