A deadly and highly venomous snake was rescued from a shack after being discovered in the wall of the home

Snake rescuer Nick Evans initially thought there was no snake and that the call-out was unnecessary

Social media users praised Evans for rescuing the snake with many fascinated by the reptile's appearance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A 2.2-metre black mamba was found slithering in the corrugated iron walls of a shack by snake rescuer, Nick Evans.

Evans shared on social media that he seems to have received fewer callouts for black mambas this year and believed this was just a hoax case initially.

Snake catcher Nick Evans rescued a large black mamba from a shack. Image: Facebook/Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

“I looked under the bed - no mamba. We flipped the bed and moved it outside. I turned my attention to a cabinet next to the bed. I checked behind, no mamba. I took out all the clothes in it, and out jumped a rat,” he shared on his Facebook page.

Evans shared that the residents were adamant that a snake was in the house. After moving the cabinets around, the snake exposed itself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I grabbed the mamba’s tail as it tried getting away. I couldn't see the front half, but that's because it found a hole going into the cabinet. I leaned right and saw the head-end in there. I reached around with the tongs, grabbed it, and once the head reversed into them, I secured it with my hand,” added a very brave Evans.

Social media shocked over snake discovery

Belinda van der Merwe commented:

"You do great work."

Zwaisome Mboma Outcast said:

"You should come to Wakkerstroom and teach us a thing or 2 Nick."

Seelan Thaver posted:

"Snakes surrender to the King. Nick Evans. You're the man. No doubt."

Carol Hayward Fell added:

"What a beauty! "

Nick Evans catches deadly vine snake which stopped by to "help" with the laundry at a Durban home

Briefly News also reported previously that brave snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to remove a big vine snake from a home in Westville, Durban recently.

According to Evans, the homeowner was in her kitchen when the long, thin snake came slithering past her, perching on her laundry basket before going into the passageway, where he caught it.

“I don't get many inside homes, but it's hot outside, so it's probably looking for a cool retreat,” he said on his Facebook page.

According to Kruger Park, the vine snake is also known as the twig snake for its resemblance to small branches on trees, and in some places called the bird snake for its habit of preying on small birds.

Source: Briefly News