Snake catcher wrestles python causing it lose its lunch, vomits up whole chicken

Jason Arnold was called to a rural village where he helped remove a large python from an animal enclosure

The snake had eaten a chicken and was very lethargic but the stress of being handled forced it to lose its lunch

Jason was able to wrestle the python into a sack and relocated the serpent to a more peaceful area

Snake catcher Jason Arnold was called out to a remote location to help remove a snake. When he got there he discovered a large python inside a goat cage.

The snake was lethargic and had clearly eaten something. Jason suspected that it was a chicken. He gently removed the large serpent from the cage but due to the tight confines and size of the snake things were a bit tricky.

Jason Arnold wrestled a python that ended up losing its lunch. Photo credit: JASON ARNOLD - SNAKE HANDLER

He wanted that the snake might bite him when he removed it from the cage but it went quite smoothly. Jason was careful not to upset the python and force it to regurgitate the chicken it had eaten.

Unfortunately, the stress was too much and the snake regurgitated the chicken and once the bird was out of its stomach it moved very fast.

Jason wrangled the snake back into a bag and found a new home for the reptile. He shared the video on his YouTube channel.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions

powerq21:

"Well done once again, Jason! It was great to see the scenery of the area - I've been there a few times myself - and especially to see the release and the python in its natural habitat. Thank you for this great video."

Kelli Laba:

"How lucky you are to be surrounded by so much beautiful scenery and wildlife. I live in Chicago IL USA. When I see a wild animal, it's most often a rat!"

hobuspobus:

"Shame it lost its meal, it looked so placid with its animal friends (those he left unharmed) looked like he just wanted to digest in peace and the goats and chickens didn't mind him curled in the corner. Hopefully, it found another tasty meal in the bush. Another great video thank you so much for sharing and thanks to your wife for her kind help, it's appreciated! Love your vids "

