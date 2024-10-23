It appears someone had already picked up tension before the Kolisi divorce announcement

A woman commented on Rachel's body language in one of her videos and asked if things were okay at home

This happened weeks before Rachel and Siya released a statement about their separation

An unknown woman picked up tension weeks before Siya and Rachel announced their divorce.



In light of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's split, one netizen appears to have seen it coming from miles away.

Netizen weighs in on Rachel Kolisi's body language

As the nation comes to terms with the news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's marriage coming to an end, it appears that one person may have seen it coming.

Responding to one of Rachel's videos from 1 October 2024 was an unknown Instagram user, lulu.mahar, who claimed to have picked up on the mother of two's body language and sensed something amiss.

Though the clip was meant to promote the Siya Kolisi Foundation, the netizen focused on the couple's relationship:

"Rachel, are you and Siya okay? Picking up tension between you two."

The observation was made weeks before the Kolisis announced their split, and it appears that someone could already see that something wasn't right between them:

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced the end of their eight-year marriage on 22 October 2024

Details of Siya's struggle with infidelity led fans to believe that he caused the marriage to collapse

Adding fuel to the fire was an influencer's old post about her rumoured romance with the Springboks captain

Mzansi believes that Siya lost a real partner in Rachel after she adopted and helped raise his siblings

Cassper Nyovest and his wife were dragged into the drama, with fans wishing it was they who separated and not the Kolisis

Mzansi reacts to netizen's observation

Social media users are stunned that someone picked up the tension between the Kolisis:

BassiexM was stunned:

"How invested in someone's relationship do you have to be to see this?"

RoyaltyGomo suspected:

"It’s definitely someone who knows them."

Akhona_PQ posted:

"I think most of us who follow Rachel saw it. Her mood and tone in her captions changed."

Video of Siya Kolisi mocking Rachel trends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Siya Kolisi mocking Rachel with Somizi Mhlongo.

The rugby star jokingly trolled his wife's cooking while dining with SomGAGA, and claimed that he made better food than her.

