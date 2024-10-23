Global site navigation

Kolisi Divorce: Unknown Netizen Picked Up Tension Weeks Before Siya and Rachel Announced Split
Kolisi Divorce: Unknown Netizen Picked Up Tension Weeks Before Siya and Rachel Announced Split

by  Moroba Moroeng 2 min read
  • It appears someone had already picked up tension before the Kolisi divorce announcement
  • A woman commented on Rachel's body language in one of her videos and asked if things were okay at home
  • This happened weeks before Rachel and Siya released a statement about their separation

A netizen sensed tension between the Kolisis before their divorce
An unknown woman picked up tension weeks before Siya and Rachel announced their divorce. Image: siyakolisi
In light of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's split, one netizen appears to have seen it coming from miles away.

Netizen weighs in on Rachel Kolisi's body language

As the nation comes to terms with the news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's marriage coming to an end, it appears that one person may have seen it coming.

Responding to one of Rachel's videos from 1 October 2024 was an unknown Instagram user, lulu.mahar, who claimed to have picked up on the mother of two's body language and sensed something amiss.

Though the clip was meant to promote the Siya Kolisi Foundation, the netizen focused on the couple's relationship:

"Rachel, are you and Siya okay? Picking up tension between you two."

The observation was made weeks before the Kolisis announced their split, and it appears that someone could already see that something wasn't right between them:

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Mzansi reacts to netizen's observation

Social media users are stunned that someone picked up the tension between the Kolisis:

BassiexM was stunned:

"How invested in someone's relationship do you have to be to see this?"

RoyaltyGomo suspected:

"It’s definitely someone who knows them."

Akhona_PQ posted:

"I think most of us who follow Rachel saw it. Her mood and tone in her captions changed."

Video of Siya Kolisi mocking Rachel trends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Siya Kolisi mocking Rachel with Somizi Mhlongo.

The rugby star jokingly trolled his wife's cooking while dining with SomGAGA, and claimed that he made better food than her.

Moroba Moroeng

Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News

