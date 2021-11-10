South Africa's number of Covid-19 cases has increased in the last 24 hours, particularly in Gauteng

The Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State Provinces also contributed to the rise with over 30 new cases each

Opinions are split between South Africans who are apathetic towards the situation and those who believe the government is exaggerating

The province is responsible for 35% of new cases, followed by the Western Cape, which holds 16% of new cases. KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State are third and fourth respectively.

According to Times Live, 245 new cases were recorded in South Africa in the last 24 hours. This brings the country's infection rate up to 2 924 317 in total.

Source: Getty Images

The latest Covid-19 figures

The only province that has recorded more than 50 new cases is Gauteng. The Western Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal each have more than 30 new cases, SABC News reports.

Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 rose by 34 in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of people currently in hospital with the coronavirus to 3,735.

Covid-19-related deaths now total 89 387, following an increase of 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Reactions to South Africa's statistics

@zebulommasenya said:

"We don't care, shame mxm sies."

@Jozy52082975 shared:

"We saw it coming, mxm this government mara."

@CharlesvBelkum said:

"And so the #msm #fear-mongering machine kicks into action just in time for December holiday #lockdown."

@Palabadi10 believes:

"The numbers don't correspond with the heavy-handed measures against it."

South Africans are encouraged to vaccinate ahead of holidays

Yesterday, Briefly News reported that there has been an increased number of reports that South Africa will experience a fourth wave of Covid-19 in December. According to experts, the more South Africans who get vaccinated, the milder the next wave will be.

In the six months since South Africa started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, 23.1 million people have had one dose of the vaccine and 13 million South Africans are fully vaccinated.

Joe Phaala, the South African Minister of Health, made an announcement that current projections show that if 70% of South Africans over 50 receive the vaccine before the fourth wave sets in, then this wave should not be as severe as the last.

