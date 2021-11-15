The Republic of Turkey has announced that fully vaccinated people who were recently in South Africa don't have to quarantine upon arrival

Conditions of this new protocol include a negative PCR test and must have received a recognised Covid-19 vaccine

Those who do not fulfil the requirements may still travel to Turkey but will have to undergo a quarantine period

CAPE TOWN - The Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town has released a statement saying that fully vaccinated South Africans will not have to go through a quarantine period when they travel to the Republic of Turkey. This new protocol is in effect as of today.

However, people travelling to Turkey must produce a negative PCR test result that is no older than 72 hours. The new protocol also extends to travellers who have been in South Africa for 14 days before going to Turkey.

According to Business Insider, only vaccines are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), namely Johnson & Johnson and Phizer.

Conditions of the new protocols

There are two conditions under which people who have been in South Africa two weeks before travelling to Turney would have to quarantine upon arrival.

The first case is if the person receives a positive PCR test result and the second is if they have received a Covid-19 vaccine not recognised by WHO, or fail to produce vaccination documents.

However, the statement says that those who arrive with a positive PCR test can have another test done on the tenth day of quarantine and end their quarantine period if a negative result is produced.

