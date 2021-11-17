Rumours of tighter lockdown restrictions, including an alcohol ban, being introduced over the festive season have been disproven.

During the past 600 days since the first lockdown announcement in March 2020, the South African government has banned alcohol and cigarettes at different periods.

Last December lockdown restrictions were increased due to fears concerning gatherings during the festive season and victims of alcohol-related incidents needing ICU beds, which the Health Department felt should be prioritised for Covid-19.

There should not be an alcohol ban this December, despite rumours circulating. Image: GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images.

Will there be tighter lockdown restrictions this festive season?

According to Dr Nicholas Crisp, the acting director-general of the Health Department, said that there is no evidence currently available that supports rumours of increased lockdown restrictions this December, EWN reports.

However, a fourth wave of Covid-19 remains inevitable, especially taking into account South Africa's relatively low vaccination figures.

The rumours about a predicted alcohol ban originated from a photo of a sign in a Pick 'n Pay Liquor store, which was circulated on social media. The sign encourages people to stock up on alcohol before the next ban.

Reactions to alcohol ban myth being busted

@Byronhuman1982 said:

"Don't blame the failed infrastructure. Hospitals should have been ready or built years ago. Excuses won't change the situation. Stop corruption and serve the people of South Africa."

@itypeaudio shared:

"Hahaha...that's info we shall NEVER hear. All under wraps. Same with cigarettes. And why? Because under the wraps there is nothing!"

@wazinme007 remarked:

"At least there will be no ban on alcohol during lockdown."

@Mel31078589 believes:

"What rubbish. Don't believe a word these politicians and so called 'health experts' say. Exactly what lock down level are we in now. Up, down, up, down. What a sad and sorry state we live in. The rest of the world is coming along fine. But this lot...."

