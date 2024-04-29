A Mzansi woman opened up about the curveballs she faced while at university

She got pregnant during her second year, married at 21, and even moved in with her in-laws

Despite the unexpected turns, Khanyisa graduated on time and expressed no regrets

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman reflected on her journey as a young mom, wife and graduate. Image: @khanyisa_000

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared a TikTok video revealing how her life took several unexpected turns, but she still managed to achieve her goal of graduating from university.

Woman becomes mom and wife while in uni

Khanyisa (@khanyisa_000) shared a post of herself looking beautiful in her graduation cap and hood. She disclosed that she fell pregnant while doing her second year and got married at the age of 21.

Khanyisa also moved in with her in-laws and still graduated in record time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I’m not p, but fortunately, everything turned out so good! No regrets at all❤️❤️❤️," Khanyisa said in her post.

Mzansi congratulates graduate

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens, who expressed their pride in Khanyisa and her ability to juggle so much happening in her life at once.

Teb_Tebu commented:

"Your multitasking game is top notch. Nna once I start dating my grades drop."

Queen Maz said:

"I'm suprised that you got married in the process. You deserve it sis wam✨♥️."

Z_Nompumelelo_Ngwenyeni wrote:

"I'm hoping to manage like you yet I'm doing postgrad in same situation."

Peggy Tetelo commented:

"I got married on my first year and oh yes a graduate . Congratulations Mama."

Vk Ngobeni reacted:

"A blessing in disguise ❤️."

kegorapetsi responded:

"At the end of the day you managed to wear all the dresses,though it wasn't in the right (normal) order we are used to❤️."

Durban woman praises mom who raised her son

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother for helping raise her son while she worked hard to build her life.

In a TikTok post, @lelomtimande opened up about falling pregnant as a teenager at 18 and raising her son for her so that she could go to university.

Twelve years later, I have a decent job and am about to graduate for the second time. I owe that woman everything," @lelomtimande said in her post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News