Punished for doing the right thing: Health department condemns sudden travel ban

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has lamented the decision to suddenly ban flights from South Africa

He was upset that South Africa's transparency had been rewarded with what many are seeing as a punishment

The sudden travel ban has caused a great deal of panic and uncertainty in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has reacted with anger to the sudden decision by a number of governments to ban flights from South Africa.

South Africa has been placed back on the red list after the new Covid 19 variant was detected.

Dr Joe Phaahla is angry with the sudden travel ban. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla lamented the fact that South Africa did the right thing by being completely transparent with the discovery of the variant.

He said that the sudden decision had created a great deal of panic and uncertainty according to New24.

Phaahla was asked if South Africa would retaliate to the decision. He replied that the South African government has not used retaliation in the past.

The new Covid 19 variant B.1.1.529 is still very much an unknown quantity and until more tests are carried out it is not certain if the new variant is more resistant to the current vaccines available.

BBC News reported that the new variant has been named Omicron.

