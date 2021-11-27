Qatar Airways Joins in on South African Travel Ban with Immediate Effect

Qatar Airways has joined other airlines in a ban on passengers from South Africa

The discovery of the new Covid 19 Omicron variant prompted the World Health Organisation to recommend an aggressive response

This led to many airlines implementing a travel ban on passengers from Southern Africa

QATAR - Qatar Airways has joined other airlines in a ban on South African passengers after the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid 19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided that the new variant of one of concern after scientists believe that it might be resistant to the current vaccines.

Qatar Airlines implemented the ban with immediate effect on Friday and would not allow passengers from Zimbabwe and South Africa to board flights.

The blanket ban on South African passengers has caused a great deal of concern among travellers.

The Business Insider reported that the WHO recommended an aggressive reaction to the new mutated variant by banning travel from affected countries.

Scientists believe that the new variant poses a higher risk of infection and reinfection compared to other variants.

Gulf Times reported that the airline will review the situation on a daily basis until the WHO released more information and guidance.

