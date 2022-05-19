Former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a car crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa was saddened by his death and said he will miss Moerane’s contribution to the ANC

Moerane is the third Johannesburg mayor to die recently including his predecessor who also died in a car crash

JOHANNESBURG - The death of former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has sent shockwaves through the country with many offering condolences to his family. He was involved in a car crash last week and succumbed to his injuries at the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday night 18 May.

Moerane was running for the position of African National Congress Gauteng chairperson which was set to take place next month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was saddened by the death of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those to offer sympathies and said he will miss Moerane’s contribution to the ANC and the development of Johannesburg. The details surrounding the former mayor’s funeral are still to be finalised. The spokesperson of the family Mike Maile told SABC News that his family waited at his bedside until his final moments.

Moerane is the third Johannesburg mayor to die recently including his predecessor Jolidee Matongo who also died in a car crash.

Many others have called Moerane’s death a huge loss to the country and a devastating blow to the community. The ANC’s former spokesperson Keith Khoza who knew Moerane since childhood said he had big plans to tackle issues around land and the formalising informal settlements. Khoza told SowetanLIVE that Moerane defied his circumstances when growing up in Alexandra township.

South Africans saddened

Social media users could not help but point out the number of mayors who died while holding office:

Anele Phungula said:

“All the ANC mayors died due to a car accident. something is not right.”

Hezzy Mdhlovu wrote:

“This is an office of death, condolences to the family.”

Sidney Shiba added:

“Something is really amiss with that place. Why is there so much death in one place.”

ANC mayor in the North West dies in car crash while driving home from an after tears at 3am

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported on Sunday morning, the Naledi local municipality mayor Neo Schalk was killed in a horrific car crash.

His wife sustained severe injuries and what taken to hospital. North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari confirmed that the car crash took place just outside Vryburg.

Lehari stated that the police report stated that Schalk was involved in a head-on collision. The other driver of the vehicle died on the scene of the accident, according to a report by IOL.

Source: Briefly News