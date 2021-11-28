US Praises South Africa for Showing Leadership by Announcing Omicron Variant

The United States of America has praised South Africa for its transparency and readiness to share information of Covid 19

The recent discovery of the Omicron variant of the virus was shared with the world by South African scientists

China was slammed for its handling of the pandemic in the beginning of the outbreak

WASHINGTON - The United States of America has congratulated the South African government for sharing the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

This was also used as an opportunity to remind the world of how China handled the pandemic in its early stages.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor that South Africa's swift action in revealing the discovery of the new variant should be the process going forward.

China has faced harsh criticism from both former president Donald Trump and the current US President Joe Biden.

Earlier this year, the US released a report that revealed that the origin of the virus could not be confirmed. The US lamented the fact that the Chinese government had not helped in the investigation according to eNCA.

Earlier, the BBC reported that many South Africans felt that they were being punished instead of rewarded for acting swiftly after the discovery of the new variant.

Punished for doing the right thing: Health department condemns sudden travel ban

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Department of Health has reacted with anger to the sudden decision by a number of governments to ban flights from South Africa.

South Africa has been placed back on the red list after the new Covid 19 variant was detected.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla lamented the fact that South Africa did the right thing by being completely transparent with the discovery of the variant.

He said that the sudden decision had created a great deal of panic and uncertainty according to New24.

Phaahla was asked if South Africa would retaliate to the decision. He replied that the South African government has not used retaliation in the past.

Covid 19: 61 South Africans land in Netherlands test positive for virus

In similar news, the Dutch health authorities have confirmed that 61 South Africans who arrived in Amsterdam on two separate flights have tested positive for Covid 19.

This comes after the European Union announced a flight ban on South Africa and five other African countries.

Tests were being carried out to determine if the infected passengers are carrying the new Covid 19 variant B.1.1.529.

