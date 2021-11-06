The EFF has laid down some tough demands for potential coalition partners following the local government elections

Following the elections, the EFF is in a 'king maker' position and will be able to choose who runs a municipality based on who they decide to form a coalition with

The EFF has a series of non-negotiables that they want their potential coalition partners to adhere to

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters are in a 'king maker' position where they can choose a coalition and at the same decide who will take the majority in a municipality after the local government elections.

The party's central command team met on Friday to discuss its options. The EFF did not win a single municipality but Julius Malema is adamant that the party is growing.

The EFF has made some tough demands in their negotiations with coalition partners. Photo credit: @EFFSouth Afirca

The EFF has a set of seven non-negotiables that it will not budge on. The party will insist that all its coalition partners concede to these seven policies or they will not work with them.

One of these core pillars of the EFF is land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF also wants to have complete control of some municipalities and be allowed to appoint senior municipal managers without interference.

Demands

Here are some of the EFF's demands:

Land expropriation without compensation Creation of a state bank Cancel all student debt Creation of a state pharmaceutical company The insourcing bill needs to be passed The Stem is to be removed from the national anthem 24-hour clinics open seven days a week Free sanitary towels Free water and electricity for SASA beneficiaries

Source: Briefly.co.za