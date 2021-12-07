Awkward: Social media users react to the ANC's embarrassing moment in Parliament

The ANC failed to pass its land expropriation without compensation bill in Parliament after failing to secure two-thirds of the votes

The EFF and the DA had not supported the bill, this was seen by many as an embarrassing moment for the ruling party

Social media users took to Briefly News's post on Facebook to share their views on the failed bill

The ANC was left with egg on its face after the ruling party failed to secure the two-thirds majority it needed to pass its controversial land expropriation without compensation bill in Parliament.

The ANC failed to secure the two-thirds majority it needed to amend Section 25 of the Constitution. Photo credit: PresidencyZA

The EFF had been a vocal supporter of the bill but had decided not to back the ANC over the proposed bill. The EFF wanted the state to be the sole custodian of the land which would not have been the case under the ANC's bill.

The DA has always opposed the concept of land expropriation without compensation due to its violation of property rights.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the embarrassing failure of the ANC

Zukile Taka-mbalisto Mabonela:

"Everything is a joke in SA politics."

Nicol Maimela:

"I am happy to see Malema destroying his own party..I am sure, he is more than happy also..How I wish, Shivambo Could have started his own."

Refentse Madiba:

"ANC wants certain portions of land (non-fertile) to be expropriated and given to black people.

EFF wants all land (including arable) to be expropriated and given to black people.

DA wants no land to be expropriated, period."

Xolani Nokwe:

"The rabbit's out the hat these sellouts and gatekeepers of white wealth have again been exposed as the liars that they truly are why would a party that has land expropriation without compensation in their policy document vote against the same bill/law that is meant to bring the land back to its original owners."

Sibusiso Sindane:

"EFF'S approach on land reform is just disastrous the ANC must just pass the expropriation bill without amending the constitution."

EFF says land expropriation without compensations is a non-negotiable

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters are in a 'king maker' position where they can choose a coalition and at the same decide who will take the majority in a municipality after the local government elections.

The party's central command team met on Friday to discuss its options. The EFF did not win a single municipality but Julius Malema is adamant that the party is growing.

The EFF has a set of seven non-negotiables that it will not budge on. The party will insist that all its coalition partners concede to these seven policies or they will not work with them.

