One lady plugged online users on a breathtaking hidden gem in the Eastern Cape that left peeps in awe

In the video, the stunner unveiled the place, and the clip went viral, gearing loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the hun's footage as they flooded the comments section with inquiries, while others gushed over the place

A lady showed off an impressive place peeps could go and unwind, and the place was certainly giving.

A TikTok video shows a beautiful hidden gem in the Eastern Cape. Image: @pumcingo

Source: TikTok

A hidden gem in Eastern Cape leaves SA amazed

The babe, who goes by the handle @pumcingo, showed off a unique and breathtaking place in the Eastern Cape. The place was built out of woods in Misty Mountain Reserve. The budget-friendly hidden gem also offers breakfast to its guests as part of its package.

@pumcingo's video wowed many and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage of the stunning hidden gem below:

Netizens show interest

The online community was impressed by the woman's plug, and some rushed to the comments section with questions while others simply gushed over it.

Luxurio said:

"Where it's this beautiful place?"

Thandeka DA Landlord raved over the place, saying:

"Absolutely beautiful."

CMP expressed:

"Wow, this is dope."

Ndi shared:

"Omg, my next vacation is gonna be here."

Reily inquired:

"Sorry if this question sounds dumb, but if I may ask, is it pp that amount for a day, or is it for the weekend ?"

Dr. Tladinyane (Homeopath) wrote:

"Okay, I’m definitely spending my December in Eastern Cape."

Woman shares budget-friendly things to do in Cape Town for under R100

Briefly News Cape Town is a beautiful city with many things to do, but it is not always budget-friendly.

A woman in the Mother City took it upon herself to plug South Africans on unique, wallet-friendly places to visit. The stunner showed the peeps they could enjoy fun activities on a budget. TikTok user @thecapetownblog took Mzansi through some fantastic places to visit without breaking the bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News