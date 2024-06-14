Viral Video Showcases Johannesburg's Hidden Gem for Bargain Luxury Fashion Brands, Wows SA
- A clip of Johannesburg, a hidden gem for luxury fashion brands at an affordable shop, went viral online
- The footage gained a massive attraction, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- South African netizens loved the store's content as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the items
Are you tired and weary of the expensive luxury brands that dominate the market right now?
Do you yearn for subtle elegance and exclusive products without the hefty price tag? Look no further, as one store in the city of gold is making waves in Mzansi.
Hidden gem luxury fashion brands in Johannesburg for bargains
One store in Jozi sent a shock wave among South African netizens after it unveiled the items that it sells. The footage shared on TikTok by the shop shows many luxury fashion brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, UGG, Lacoste, Vans, Steve Madden, Zara, and more. You can purchase all these items without having to break the bank.
The Faroafrica store is super affordable and is located in Johannesburg in The Glen Shopping Mall. The shop's fashion pieces left many people on the internet in awe, gearing over 491K views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi goes wild for the budget-friendly luxury store
Many people were left in awe of the store's affordability and the products sold as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Naledi was impressed:
"I’m there tomorrow! Which store are you guys next to?"
Son of Man asked:
"Are these knockoffs of the original brands?"
To which the store responded by saying:
"Original. Visit our website to see how FARO operates."
Lindokuhle expressed:
"I'm sprinting."
Kim|Lifestyle Creator said:
"I'm coming for the Hunter Boots. OMG."
