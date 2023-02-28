Messages of condolences have been flooding in on social media for the people who died on the N2 highway

The two learner drivers and instructor killed in the horror crash have been identified and many citizens are still saddened

SA citizens said their deaths were beyond tragic and some are keeping the deceased's families in their prayers

The public extended its condolences to the three people that died in a car crash on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @MDNnewss/Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - Citizens are still reeling from the horrific car crash that killed learner drivers and their driving school instructor on the N2 near Amatikulu, KwaZulu-Natal.

The three were headed to a testing centre in Eshowe when they got into a head-on collision with an SUV.

Three people who died from the horrific N2 accident identified

According to TimesLIVE, the deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Darlene van Dyk who was employed at a beauty parlour, James Hunt, a student at Ashton International College Ballito, and Moses Pillay the 45-year-old driving instructor.

SA social media users were moved by the trio's death and have taken to different platforms to express their heartfelt condolences to the deceased's families.

SA citizens post their sympathies online

Terri Broom said:

"Beyond devastating! So very sorry."

Luellen Smith stated:

"Omg, this is beyond tragic Deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends."

Malatsi Moroka posted:

"These are the things that spoil my day."

Wisani Mathebula wrote:

"I sometimes wonder if such should be reported. It's just sad hearing of a loss of life, especially young ones."

Pat Smith added:

"Just too horrific for words! Condolences to the families and friends. RIP and fly with the angels."

Maggie Bohm stated:

"We have to face the truth to become aware. Hopefully, we will learn from these horrific tragedies and maybe prevent this in the future."

