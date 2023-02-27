Messages of condolences have poured in following the deaths of two learner drivers and their instructor

The victims were believed to be on their way to Eshowe testing grounds when they were killed in a head-on collision

The crash involved the driving school car and an SUV, whose occupants escaped with minor injuries

KWAZULU-NATAL - Citizens are left heartbroken following the deaths of two learner drivers and their instructor, who were killed in a collision on the N2 near Amatikulu.

A driving school instructor and two learner drivers were killed in a crash on the N2. Image: Stock image

The victims were en route to Eshowe for driving tests when a head-on collision occurred with an SUV. The occupants of the SUV escaped with minor injuries.

Two of the victims were identified as a part-time driving instructor and pastor and an 18-year-old Ashton International College Ballito matriculant, the North Coast Courier reported. The third victim is yet to be identified.

The cause of the horror crash is not known yet. However, the N2 southbound had to be closed.

IPSS Medical said when paramedics arrived at the horrific scene, additional resources were immediately activated. The three occupants in the driving school vehicle were declared dead on the scene by IPSS Medical.

The driving school vehicle was believed to be on its way to Eshowe testing grounds, according to TimesLIVE.

SA saddened by deaths of 2 learner drivers and instructor

Raps Kellz said:

“This is just horrible and sad.”

SekabaJr Sam commented:

“So much sadness, condolence to their families and may their souls rest in peace.”

Re Sukunyetseng posted:

“As a father (instructor) you tell your kids that you are going to work, and this happens.”

Kagiso SomethingTall wrote:

“Condolences to the affected families.”

Bongi Rowan Gumede added:

“On their way to testing grounds, Jesus! praying for those families.”

