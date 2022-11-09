Heavy rains hit the Gauteng province in the last couple of days, and as a result, there have been some serious damages

A video of a building that fell on top of cars in Alexandra, Johannesburg, made rounds on social media

People have since reacted to the video, and many blamed the construction company saying they did a poor job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cars damaged following heavy rains. Image: @VehicleTrackers/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@VehicleTrackerz shared a video on Twitter showing the destruction that was recently caused by the heavy rains and strong winds in Johannesburg.

The video shows that a wall fell, causing damage to about three cars that were parked next to it.

People who stay in and around Alexandra have since gone under the tweet and shared their stories about the impacts of the heavy rainfall in the area. @RozmolaThato wrote:

"Alex. My colleague stays at Bramley in Alex. He came to work at 15:00 as he came across issues with his car being damaged by heavy rains. It was damaged underneath. Luckily he managed to fix the problem."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking about the video shared by @VehicleTrackerz, many Twitter users blamed the construction company. Here are a few reactions:

@ProfSibs commented:

"How can u build that big was without brick forces, and it's 1 line; Nah insurance companies abayingeni leyo "

@bethuelmatodzi said:

"No brick force, single line wall, and looks like no cement on the motar."

"M not a bricklayer but m, asking myself the same question, and why there was no beam somewhere in the middle," @Tshokovana wrote.

Video shows 2 paragliders in trouble as strong Cape Town winds pick up, forced to land on Sea Point main road

A few days ago, Briefly News reported on paragliders dislocated by strong winds in Cape Town.

South Africans were baffled to see a trending video showing two paragliders landing in the middle of a busy street in Sea Point. People commented on the bravery of the two paragliders' attempt to do the stunt in such unsuitable weather conditions.

News24 reported that the pair went slightly off course due to strong Cape Town winds and landed on Sea Point Main road. Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said the tandem paraglider had landed on the pavement, and no injuries were sustained.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News