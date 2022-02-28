Electric cars are becoming more and more popular as the car industry moves away from fossil fuel-powered engines for their products

BMW is known for their high-performance machinery and models such as the M2, M3 and M5 are widely regarded as some of the best driver's cars on sale

An interesting match-up between BMW's new i4 electric car and its petrol-powered sibling the M3 in a drag race produces an interesting watch

Mzansi is currently seeing several electric cars being launched into the local market as car manufacturers begin the switch from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles (EV).

BMW's second fully electric vehicle to go on sale in South Africa, the iX, is a powerful SUV with over 500km of real-world range. The brand will soon introduce its first EV M model, the i4 M50, which takes on the petrol-powered M3 in this fascinating drag race. Let's see which is the fastest.

BMW M3 vs the i4 M50 poses an interesting drag race. Image: Netcarshow

Before we get to the race, let's stack up the contenders to see which of the M cars has an advantage in terms of power or weight, CarWow reports.

The M3 Competition is powered by a 3,0-litre twin-turbo straight six-cylinder engine with 375kW and 650N.m and it weighs 1730kg. In comparison the i4 M50 sports two motors, one on each axle and delivers a massive 400kW and 794N.m of torque, according to BMW SA. It also should have an advantage off the line thanks to its four-wheel-drive system in comparison to the M3's rear-wheel-drive setup. The i4, though, is a lardy bugger and weighs 2215kg.

Finally, the i4 may have more power but it is a lot heavier than the M3 which should even out the playing field. To see which M car wins this awesome drag race, watch the video below.

Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs' strike new deal, more cars and logo added to Amakhosis' shirt

Two of South Africa's strongest brands have reinforced their partnership by updating their deal with Toyota increasing its Kaizer Chiefs fleet with 10 more vehicles, Briefly News reports.

The Japanese carmaker's logo will feature on the left sleeve of the kit and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt. The team will start wearing the newly branded jerseys from 26 February when they take on Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership clash.

All branded in the famous gold and black colours. The vehicles include Hiace Ses’fikiles, Panel vans, Hilux bakkies, Fortuners, RAV4s, Corolla Cross models and a Land Cruiser 300. Toyota has been Chiefs' official vehicle supplier since 2017.

