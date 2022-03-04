BMW's new 2 Series Coupe is now available in Mzansi, and the German carmaker launched the newcomer in the Western Cape

The range consists of three models: 220i, 220d and the flagship M240i xDrive, which has 285kW and 500N.m and boasts a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4,3 seconds.

All models feature an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and the 220i and 220d use BMW's rear-wheel-drive layout while the flagship M240i has four-wheel-drive but its rear-wheel-drive biased

Pricing starts from R771 900 for the 220i, and standard equipment across all models includes acoustic glazing for the windscreen, three-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting

As cars get bigger and manufacturers fit smaller engines to reduce fuel consumption, it's refreshing to drive a two-door sporty looking car that gives the driver thrills.

BMW's new 2 Series is built exactly for that purpose. It has a unique design language with the single 'eye' headlights, and its kidney grille is flat and horizontal, giving the car a wider-looking stance.

Certain cars demand street cred, and the new 2 Series Coupe is one of them. The three derivates to choose from: a four-cylinder petrol or diesel engine, both of which channel their power to the road through the rear wheels, BMW reports.

The flagship model is the stunning M240i xDrive which is powered by a 3,0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine and produces 285kW and 500N.m, zero to 100km/h is sorted out in 4,3 seconds, Pistonheads reports.

It's a compact car that exudes confidence and is unmistakably BMW thanks to wide kidney grilles, flared wheel arches and thanks to the M Sport pack, a startling rear design too. BMW says it has an almost perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

A special mention of the kidney grille is its horizontal design and features vertically arranged air flaps at its heart in place of the classical bars. These open electrically when the engine behind the scenes has an increased need for cooling air.

The standard equipment for the interior includes Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery. The M240i and cars in M Sport specification have Alcantara/Sensatec trim alongside other specific design features such as an M leather steering wheel and cushioned knee pads on the centre console.

All models are fitted with BMW's latest operating system 7. It can be accessed in several ways, including control display touchscreen, the controller, multifunction buttons on the steering wheel or voice control.

There are no analogue dials here; the standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional features a fully digital screen grouping and includes a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 31cm and a 10.25-inch control display.

Standard specification also includes acoustic glazing for the windscreen, three-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. At the same time, a Harman Kardon surround sound system and glass slide title sunroof are some of the items on the options list.

On the engine front, the 220i is powered by a new four-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum output of 135kW and peak torque of 300N.m, and BMW says it can sprint from zero to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds.

The other engine model is a 220d that features two-stage turbocharging and a 48V mild-hybrid technology to provide the 2,0-litre with 140kW and peak torque of 400N.m. It has a claimed sprint time of seven seconds to reach 100km/h from standstill. All three models are fitted with an eight-speed gearbox.

BMW 220i Coupé – R771 900

BMW 220d Coupé – R819 278

BMW M240i xDrive – R1 062 420

All BMWs are sold with a comprehensive warranty and a five-year or 100 000km Motorplan.

