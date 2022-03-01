The new Range Rover will be available with a suite of three engine options plus a choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors together with standard and long wheelbase body designs

A total of 19 individual models are scheduled for introduction in 2022

Official South African launch toward the middle of 2022 with a starting price of R2.86 million

All Land Rover vehicles come with standard five-year or 100 000km Land Rover Care Warranty and Maintenance Plan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Land Rover has announced pricing for the new Range Rover, which will be officially launched in South Africa midway through 2022.

Now in its fifth generation, the lux SUV will be available in four, five or seven-seat configurations coupled with standard and long wheelbase body designs. In terms of trim levels, South African buyers can choose from HSE, Autobiography and flagship SV, while a unique First Edition will be sold throughout the first year of production.

The First Edition is based on the Autobiography and will be available exclusively in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five other exterior colours.

The latest Range Rover will launch in the middle of 2022 in South Africa. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

On the engine front, the Range Rover will offer a trio of powertrain options: six- and eight-cylinder engines, including a new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), MotorPress reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The New Range Rover is the first Land Rover to be powered by a new 4.4-litre V8 engine, badged P530 in reference to its output in horsepower. This engine produces 390kW and 750Nm of torque, and Land Rover says SUV boasts a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4.6 seconds with Dynamic Launch engaged. The top speed is 250km/h, Land Rover says.

The diesel engine option is the 3,0-litre straight-six turbodiesel, which has 257kW and 700Nm of torque, has a zero to 100km/h time of 6,1 seconds.

The British carmaker says P510e boasts 113km of electric driving range due to the fitment of a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor integrated with the transmission to the 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine. The P510e accelerates from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.6 seconds.

Luxuriously comfortable, the new Range Rover promises lots of in-car entertainment. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

New Range Rover pricing:

D350 HSE Standard Wheelbase - R2 861 000

P530 HSE Standard Wheelbase - R3,026,000

D350 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase - R3 310 000

P530 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase - R3 475 000

P510e Autobiography Standard Wheelbase - R3 527 000

D350 First Edition Standard Wheelbase - R3 434 000

P530 First Edition Standard Wheelbase - R3 581 000

P510e First Edition Standard Wheelbase - R3 582 000

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase - R3 392 000

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase - R3 557 000

D350 First Edition Long Wheelbase - R3 516 000

P530 First Edition Long Wheelbase - R3 663 000

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase 7-seats - R3 422 000

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase 7-seats - R3 587 000

D350 SV Standard Wheelbase - R3 857 000

P530 SV Standard Wheelbase - R3 920 000

P510e SV Standard Wheelbase - R3 962 000

D350 SV Long Wheelbase - R4 279 000

P530 SV Long Wheelbase - R4 343 000

* Prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.

The new Range Rover will be launched in South Africa toward the middle of 2022. All Land Rover vehicles come with standard 5-year/100,000km Land Rover Care Warranty and Maintenance Plan.

Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs' strike new deal, more cars and logo added to Amakhosis' kit

Two of South Africa's strongest brands have reinforced their partnership by updating their deal with Toyota, increasing its Kaizer Chiefs fleet with 10 more vehicles, Briefly News reports.

The Japanese carmaker's logo will feature on the left sleeve of the kit and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt.

The team will start wearing the newly branded jerseys from 26 February when they take on Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership clash. All branded in the famous gold and black colours. The vehicles include Hiace Ses'fikiles, Panel vans, Hilux bakkies, Fortuners, RAV4s, Corolla Cross models and a Land Cruiser 300. Toyota has been Chiefs' official vehicle supplier since 2017.

Source: Briefly News