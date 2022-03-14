Lance Woolridge and Elvéne Vonk start the third season together in the new EcoBoost-powered NWM Ford Castrol Ranger, competing in the new premier FIA T1+ class of SA Rally-Raid Championship

Gareth Woolridge and Boyd Dreyer are more determined than ever to transform impressive pace into top results this year in the second NWM Ford Castrol T1+ Ranger

NWM-supported privateers once again the main protagonists in Class T of Production Vehicle championship in V8-powered Rangers, multiple Special Vehicle champion Lance Trethewey set to compete in revised Class FIA T1 in NWM Ranger V8

2022 season kicks off with Mpumalanga 400 in Dullstroom on 25 and 26 March

The NWM Ford Castrol Team is eagerly anticipating the start of the 2022 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC), which debuts Class FIA T1+ as the premier category of the domestic series, emulating the new regulations introduced this year for the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship and the legendary Dakar Rally.

The first race of the 2022 season is the Mpumalanga 400 on 25 and 26 March, which takes place in the scenic Dullstroom area that is renowned for its wide range of terrain, from tight and technical forest sections to rocky trails and vast rolling hills.

The team will once again be fielding two highly competitive entries, headlined by the extensively upgraded T1+ EcoBoost-powered Ford Ranger designed and manufactured by Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM) in Pietermaritzburg, Quickpic reports. Up to 300mm wider than 2021's T1 Ranger, and featuring long-travel suspension up to 350mm matched to large 37-inch tyres, the latest T1+ Ranger is a formidable machine – and is set to continue the team’s impressive race-winning pace.

NWM team principal, Neil Woolridge said:

“The new FIA T1+ Ranger is a significant change from last year’s T1 Ranger, and is able to tackle rough conditions at much higher speeds thanks to its completely new suspension, wider track and much larger tyres."

Lance Woolridge and co-driver Elvéne Vonk led the charge for the team in 2021 with a historic debut win for the new EcoBoost V6-powered T1 Ranger at the season-opening Mpumalanga 400, then notching up a second victory at the Nampo 400. This ensured that the championship battle went down to the wire. Although they narrowly missed out on the title, it was an exceptional performance that sets the scene for a thrilling title fight in 2022.

Team-mates Gareth Woolridge and Boyd Dreyer are eager to turn their fortunes around this year. The young pair were the fastest competitors in the field on several occasions during the 2021 season, but misfortune robbed them of top results and they had to settle with two podium finishes and fourth place in the championship.

Doreen Mashinini, General Manager for Marketing, Ford South Africa said:

“This is an exceptionally important year for Ford with the upcoming launch of our next-generation models of the Ranger, Everest and the industry-defining Ranger Raptor. The exhilarating next-gen Ranger Raptor will be powered by a 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 engine when it debuts later this year, which brings our motorsport programme and this amazing Ford Performance product even closer."

