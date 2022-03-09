The new Suzuki Celerio is now on sale in South Africa and is the carmaker's second cheapest model with a starting price of R174 900, it occupies the spot between the S-Presso and Swift models

The Celerio boasts a number of "firsts", sporting a new platform, engine and several styling changes in its latest guise

The 1,0-litre petrol engine produces 49kW and 89N.m which might not sound like much, but the Celerio only weighs 805kg which means it doesn't need much power

For peace of mind, a five-year or 200 000 km mechanical warranty is included as is Electronic Stability Control as standard

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Suzuki South Africa has introduced its second-generation Celerio, a compact five-door hatchback, to the market at a starting price of R174 900.

The Celerio sports significant styling changes, a new platform and a 1,0-litre three-cylinder DualJet engine. The front end is dominated by an oval-shaped grille, some chrome highlights and teardrop-shaped headlights.

Suzuki's new Celerio is available in two trim levels: GL and GA. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Suzuki has opted for two gearbox options, the standard five-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) which is essentially a self-shifting gearbox like an automatic, MotorPress reports.

With South Africans experiencing incredibly high petrol prices according to the AA, the Celerio's frugal three-cylinder engine claims it uses 4,2-litres per 100km in the AMT model and 4,4-litres per 100km with the 5-speed manual GL.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

On the test drive in and around Johannesburg, I managed to average around 5,6-litres per 100km which is still very impressive.

From a practical point of view, all models feature a full-size spare wheel, 60:40 split rear seat, luggage hooks, and a sizeable 295-litre boot. The entry-level GA model has The GA model is also equipped with rear parking sensors, two speakers and. Bluetooth and audio controls on the steering wheel are standard across the range. A nifty 12V accessory socket is also available.

On the safety front Suzuki has fitted the new Celerio with electronic stability control (ESP), two airbags up front, ABS brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution and emergency brake assistance.

GL models also receive a two-year or 30 000km service plan as standard.

Pricing:

1,0 GA MT — R174,900

1,0 GL MT — R194,900

1,0 GL AMT — R209,900

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard fitment and can be navigated via the 17cm touchscreen (GL models). Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Below is what several of the journalists and motoring content creators had to say about the Celerio.

Motoring influencer Kumbi Raim said:

Motoring influencer Otsile Kadiege said:

Briefly News Car & Tech Editor Sean Parker said:

Lorenzio Bonani said:

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: Here are 10 tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports. It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far.

With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By making several adjustments to our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News