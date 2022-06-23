CCTV footage shows how quickly eight men execute a smash-and-grab in just 60 seconds in the Johannesburg CBD

The terrifying video shows how helpless the driver and passenger are when the group of men descend on the Toyota Hilux

We look at several tips to keep drivers safe at intersections and what to do if you are the victim of a smash-and-grab

A Toyota Hilux driver was the victim of a smash-and-grab incident in the Johannesburg CBD. The incident was filmed on CCTV footage and shows eight thugs attacking the bakkie and getting away within 60 seconds.

A Toyota Hilux driver was caught on CCTV as eight men attacked his vehicle in the Johannesburg CBD. Image: Getty / Stock photo

The simple act of stopping at a red light by a Toyota Hilux driver in the Johannesburg CBD was the perfect opportunity for eight men to smash three of the bakkie's windows, News24 reports.

Within 60 seconds, the group of men execute their strategy and the driver limps away while no other motorists assist.

According to Arrive Alive, criminals adopt the smash-and-grab technique to use the element of surprise to catch motorists off-guard and steal valuables.

Arrive Alive has many pointers for motorists on how to travel safer, and here are the top five tips:

1. Keep your car doors locked at all times

Criminals will sometimes take the easy route and attempt to see if the doors are unlocked instead of smashing a window. Always keep the doors locked.

2. Maintain a gap with the vehicle in front at an intersection

This is particularly important if one needs to make an emergency exit, it's vital to have sufficient space to manoeuvre.

3. Keep valuables hidden and use a mobile phone when stationary

The use of mobile phones while driving and particularly at intersections is alarmingly high and it makes motorists instant targets for smash-and-grab criminals. Refrain from using your mobile phone until you have reached a safe space.

4. Check your surroundings at all times

Motorists constantly need to adopt a defensive driving approach and scanning the road ahead while stationary is important.

5. Consider getting safety film applied to vehicle windows

Anti-smash-and-grab tints for windows help to make it more difficult for criminals to penetrate.

This SVI armoured Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has complete protection against assault rifles

Good news for important people in South Africa who own a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and need protection, Briefly News reports.

SVI Engineering announced it has completed its first armoured level B6 example and it's ready for delivery. The B6 is the highest grade of civilian protection allowed without a special permit. In case you want to know which assault rifles the 300 is protected against thanks to the B6 armour look no further than an AK47, R5, and R1.

The bulky SUV is protected with the fitment of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and 38mm ballistic glass to make it impenetrable from the rifles mentioned above.

