The latest Lexus NX is now available in South Africa sporting new engine options as well as a new infotainment system

At launch, Lexus will offer two models: a 152kW and 239N.m 2,5-litre normally-aspirated EX and the new 205kW and 430N.m 2,4-litre turbocharged F Sport

Lexus says the NX features a new safety system called safe exit assist with electrically activated door handles and the system detects cyclists or vehicles passing close to the vehicle and keeps the door closed to avoid a collision

Lexus' mid-size SUV, the NX, has landed in Mzansi and sports a new turbocharged engine. Two models are available initially at launch and the new lux SUV debuts a new infotainment system and safety technology.

The engine range is a choice of two petrol units, one is 2,5-litre normally-aspirated petrol with 152kW and 239N.m that's only available in EX grade trim and the range-topping 2,4-litre turbocharged with 205kW and 430N.m in F-Sport guise.

Lexus will debut a new 2,4-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the second generation NX. Image: MotorPress

Pricing for the two NX models are as follows: R860 000 for the NX 250 EX, while the F Sport retails at R1 075 400, MotorPress reports.

New to the NX is a safety tech called safe exit assist (SEA) which uses electrically activated door handles and a system that detects cyclists or vehicles passing close to the vehicle and keeps the door closed to avoid a collision.

Standard equipment on the EX includes: 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with automatic high-beam, two-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable heated front seats, TimesLive reports. The NX also debuts its Tazuna cockpit concept with a 35cm touchscreen that can be commanded via saying "Hey Lexus!". In addition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as smartphone compatibility with a wireless connection is included.

A new 35cm touchscreen is available on the new NX. Image: MotorPress

The F-Sport has a bigger engine and therefore costs more which means more toys. To set itself apart from the EX and flex its sporty nature, the F-Sport has 20-inch alloy wheels, heated and cooled front seats, panoramic sunroof and bespoke F Sport-styling elements. A duo of hues is exclusive to the F Sport models – White Nova and Poseidon Blue.

Inside, the brand's Tazuna cockpit concept 35cm touchscreen has access to satellite navigation. There's also a digital instrument cluster and a colour head-up display (HUD) with touch-capacitive steering wheel controls. For audiophiles, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson is standard and a nifty digital rear-view mirror means visibility is improved upon.

The NX is sold with the carmaker's best-in-class seven-year or 105 000km warranty and full maintenance plan. Lexus says the full range will comprise three powertrains, including a hybrid (launch set for later in 2022), boosting the model tally to five.

The F-Sport model is powered by a turbocharged 2,4-litre engine with 205kW and 430Nm and boasts a seven-second zero to 100km/h sprint time. Image: MotorPress

