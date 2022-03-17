The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage has finally been revealed and it features the brand's glorious V12 engine that will see it fitted to the Vantage for the last time

The limited-run is only for 333 units globally and Aston Martin has closed the order book due to unprecedented demand for the V12 Vantage, with deliveries scheduled to begin Q2 2022

Outputs of 515kW and 753Nm make this the most powerful Vantage ever; it has a top speed of 320km/h and can reach 100km/h from standstill in just over 3,4 seconds

The flagship Vantage is fitted with an aerodynamic package that generates 204kg of downforce at Vmax and the widebody design accommodates a 40mm increase in track width

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The most powerful Aston Martin Vantage has finally been revealed and before it has gone on sale it's already sold out. The V12 Vantage features the British carmaker's most powerful series-production engine that produces 515kW and 753N.m.

A limited production run of 333 examples globally is the only way to celebrate the end of an epic era in fitting style.

Production of the Aston V12 Vantage is due to commence in Q1 of 2022, with the first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q2 2022. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The demand for the V12 Vantage since the company confirmed it was building it in December 2021 last year has seen unprecedented demand for this future icon, with all examples sold ahead of release and an oversubscribed register of interest eagerly waiting in the wings, Newspress reports.

The numbers for the most powerful Vantage ever are simply mindboggling, it has over 500kW and 750N.m, zero to 100km/h is recorded in just over 3,4 seconds and its top speed is 320km/h. The power is fed through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) mounted at the rear of the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The engineer has done a great job to keep the weight down by fitting the V12 Vantage with carbon fibre bumpers, bonnet and fenders. The exhaust system is shaped from lightweight 1mm stainless steel, IOL reports.

Thanks to the propulsive efforts of this magnificent powerplant – and extensive use of weight-saving materials throughout the car – the V12 Vantage has a power-to-weight ratio of 287kW-per-ton; an increase of more than 20% compared to the V8 powered Vantage.

SA-born sportscar designer Gordon Murray to show off new R27 million T.33 supercar at UK motor show

Another limited-edition supercar built in the United Kingdom is Gordon Murray's T.33, which the Durban-born car designer will show off at the Goodwood Members Meeting, Briefly News reports.

The T.33 coupe, which is strictly limited to 100 examples and is sold out, will be officially unveiled by Professor Gordon Murray and The Duke of Richmond at the 79th Members’ Meeting at the Goodwood Motor Circuit at 9am in the Paddock area.

The timeless design of the £1.37 million or R27 million (excluding local taxes) supercar is built around a newly developed carbon and aluminium superlight architecture, weighing less than 1 100kg overall.

Source: Briefly News