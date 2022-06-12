A special road called the “Arena of the Future” is evaluating a induction electric charging network for electric vehicles

The circuit is built by A35 Brebemi in collaboration with Stellantis and other partners and currently the Fiat New 500 is being used to test the viability of the system

Initial results indicate that the Fiat 500 which is a battery electric vehicle is able to travel at highway speeds without consuming the energy stored in its battery

Located in Chiari, Italy is a special stretch of road that has the capability to wirelessly recharge electric vehicles as they drive over specially equipped, dedicated road lanes.

The Fiat 500 tests the new Arena of the Future circuit. Image: Quickpic

Called Dynamic Wireless Power transfer (DWPT) technology it is a collaborative exercise between A35 Brebemi in collaboration with Stellantis and other partners, Quickpic reports.

The pilot project uses a system of coils positioned under the tar that transfers energy directly to cars, trucks and buses. The infrastructure removes the need for drivers to stop and charge their batteries.

Stellantis says the technology can be adapted for all vehicles equipped with a special “receiver” that transfers the incoming energy from the coils beneath the road directly to the electric motor that increases the range, Manufacturing.net reports.

There has already been interest from commercial development companies across the world as the tech shows a range of dynamic and static inductive versions.

The companies say the technology can also be used in combination with other infrastructure like harbors, airports, and parking lots.

South Africa is set to receive its first electric minibus taxi in 2023

In a first for South Africa, a fleet of electric minibus taxis will be tested on local roads from 2023. The project's aim is to determine whether they zero-emission vehicles can be used in the public transport sector, Briefly News reports.

The several private sector partners such as GoMetro, MiX Telematics, HSW, ACDC Dynamics as well researchers from Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Faculty of Engineering, as well as SU’s Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) are behind the project.

The group has already identified several models and expects the vehicles to arrive before the end of 2022, with the pilot project earmarked to begin in 2023. Initially the testing will take place in Stellenbosch and then the team will move around the country as part of an educational roadshow in all nine provinces in the course of 2023.

