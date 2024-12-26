“Straight for Ouma”: Christmas Boomslang Snake Sends Family Running at Two A.M.
- A South African family's peaceful Christmas gathering turned into chaos when a boomslang snake suddenly dropped from a tree during their outdoor chat
- The shocking moment was captured on video and shared by TikTok user @bellancatheoneandonly, showing the venomous snake heading straight for their grandmother
- The viral clip has sparked reactions across social media, with users finding humour in each family member's unique response to the unexpected Christmas visitor
TikTok creator @bellancatheoneandonly shared a clip of what started as a peaceful family gathering and ended as a horrible experience with the caption:
"Wait for it....🤣"
The video shows everyone enjoying a casual outdoor chat at two on Christmas morning when their celebration took an unexpected turn - a boomslang snake decided to drop in, targeting Ouma and sending everyone scrambling.
Watch the video here.
Snake facts and safety
The boomslang, known for its distinctive egg-shaped head and large eyes, typically grows between 100-160 centimetres in length. While these snakes usually avoid human contact, experts advise staying calm and slowly backing away if encountered.
The species is venomous, making it important to maintain a safe distance and contact professional snake handlers for removal.
SA can't stop watching the clip
@RuRu noticed the snake's target:
"It was going straight for Ouma😭😭😭"
@werner shared:
"I can't stop watching. Every time I watch a different person on the video 🤣"
@MattewisZA admitted:
"I watched this so many times😂 but I would pass away if I was in that situation."
@Pau González joked:
"The snake was like 'I am your Chriztmaz prezent.'"
@Milliejustliving observed:
"Snake totally wanted to drop in and join you guys."
