A South African family's peaceful Christmas gathering turned into chaos when a boomslang snake suddenly dropped from a tree during their outdoor chat

The shocking moment was captured on video and shared by TikTok user @bellancatheoneandonly, showing the venomous snake heading straight for their grandmother

The viral clip has sparked reactions across social media, with users finding humour in each family member's unique response to the unexpected Christmas visitor

A woman's video of her family having a chat at 2 a.m. on Christmas morning goes viral after they are interrupted by a snake. Images: @bellancatheoneandonly

TikTok creator @bellancatheoneandonly shared a clip of what started as a peaceful family gathering and ended as a horrible experience with the caption:

"Wait for it....🤣"

The video shows everyone enjoying a casual outdoor chat at two on Christmas morning when their celebration took an unexpected turn - a boomslang snake decided to drop in, targeting Ouma and sending everyone scrambling.

Watch the video here.

Snake facts and safety

The boomslang, known for its distinctive egg-shaped head and large eyes, typically grows between 100-160 centimetres in length. While these snakes usually avoid human contact, experts advise staying calm and slowly backing away if encountered.

The species is venomous, making it important to maintain a safe distance and contact professional snake handlers for removal.

SA can't stop watching the clip

@RuRu noticed the snake's target:

"It was going straight for Ouma😭😭😭"

@werner shared:

"I can't stop watching. Every time I watch a different person on the video 🤣"

@MattewisZA admitted:

"I watched this so many times😂 but I would pass away if I was in that situation."

@Pau González joked:

"The snake was like 'I am your Chriztmaz prezent.'"

@Milliejustliving observed:

"Snake totally wanted to drop in and join you guys."

