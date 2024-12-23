A heartwarming TikTok video shared by @promisetsholo captures her grandmother-in-law's pure joy and surprise after seeing her makoti on TV

The touching moment shows the elderly woman's face light up with pride before she jumps up from her couch to embrace her beloved granddaughter-in-law

The viral clip has resonated with South Africans who appreciate the authentic display of love between makoti and grandmother-in-law

A woman's heart-warming video of her granny-in-law reacting to a video of her on TV goes viral. Images: @promisetsholo

Source: TikTok

A South African grandmother-in-law's genuine reaction to spotting her makoti on television has captured Mzansi's hearts. The heartwarming video posted by @promisetsholo shows the elderly woman initially focused intently on the screen before her face lights up with recognition.

As she realizes she's watching her daughter-in-law's YouTube channel content, the proud gogo begins singing words of praise, her excitement building with each passing moment.

@promisetsholo captioned the heartwarming moment, adding what she thought about her granny's reaction:

"Surely she thinks I'm on Generations the Legacy now 🤣 Love her."

Watch the video below.

Popular lifestyle channel

The YouTube channel @tsholofelomoote features diverse content ranging from fashion to lifestyle topics. The creator promises viewers an entertaining mix of fun and love, regularly sharing content that keeps subscribers engaged with various aspects of modern living.

Mzansi shares the love

@nozi_ophiwe predicted with joy:

"She will be telling all her friends that her makoti is a celebrity 😅🥰"

@Wool Wonders shared knowingly:

"The whole village and the church will know about you sis 🥰🥰👏"

@Brownskinbella noted the pride:

"She's so chuffed. This woman loves you♥️🤞"

@Palesa Matee gushed:

"No, please. This is the best reaction 🥹🥹"

@Bonolo Makgoba swooned:

"Bathong, affectionate parents are adorable hle🥺🥺❤️"

@thabangm celebrated:

"Bathong, blessings right that instant 😭🔥🔥"

