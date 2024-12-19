TikToker @boohleleerato captured her grandmother's joyful preparation and stylish confidence before meeting her partner of 30 years, showing that true love has no age limit

The heartwarming video shows the grandmother dressed impressively and walking with a confident strut toward the vehicle, inspiring viewers with her vibrant approach to romance

Social media users across Mzansi celebrated this display of lasting love, with many sharing their own stories of enduring relationships and others hoping to find similar happiness

A woman posted a video of her Gogo excited to go on a date with her partner goes viral. She admitted that her Gogo was still in love even after 30 years. Images: @boohleleerato Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video shared by TikTok user @boohleleerato shows her grandmother's excitement before a date, proving love knows no age. The grandmother's confident walk and fashionable outfit had everyone talking about their relationship goals.

Love after 30 years

The granddaughter captured her gogo's playful moment as she prepared to meet her long-time love.

The video shows the grandmother strutting confidently toward her date's vehicle, dressed impressively for the occasion with the caption:

"When you are still in love after 30 years."

Love in golden years

With South Africa's elderly population growing steadily to over five million people aged 60 and older in 2022, representing 9.2% of the population, stories of finding and maintaining love in later years are becoming more common.

Comments celebrate lasting love

The TikTok community couldn't get enough of gogo's style:

@Chommie noticed the swagger:

"The walk😂😂"

@karabo M shared her own story:

"Me to my husband😭😭😭😭😭he calls me the car battery 🤣🤣🤣coz the car can't work without it."

@monesa_pula noted:

"And he's definitely going to wait for her Sana🤣 Love it for her!"

@Princess❤️ related:

"She reminds me of my granny🤣😭 She'd wake up 5 to make him a whole meal ethi 'Ngenzela umuntu wami ukudla'. She'd even dance around."

@Nokubonga_Gagashe wished:

"May this kind of love locate me🥺❤️😹"

@Rose Motshwene9 admired:

"I love her, check that walk🥰"

