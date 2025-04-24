A Johannesburg taxi driver made waves online for his sharp dress sense and dapper looks

His video was shared on TikTok, showing him in formal attire as if he were headed to a corner office on the 16th floor to resume his CEO duties

Mzansi peeps couldn't stop raving about his style, calling him a fashion king and praising his confidence

A taxi driver received praise for his style and elegance. Image: @sgebengusomfazi2

Source: TikTok

Looking good is a whole mood, and one Mzansi taxi driver is showing us how it's done. The man had jaws dropping online after a clip of his fire drip went viral.

The Bara City Taxi Association driver's clip was shared by TikTok user @sgebengusomfazi2, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users impressed by his swag.

The taxi driver shows off his outfit

The man is filmed walking towards a taxi driver friend after parking his taxi on the side of the road. He crosses the street, with the camera zooming in on him as he gets closer, confidently strutting like he's on a runway. He reaches his friend, who hypes him up and compliments his outfit: blueish-grey Scotch pants, paired with a white shirt, and a box tie similar to the colour of the pants.

His brown shoes match his belt, finishing off the look with stylish sunglasses. While chatting with his friend, the man mentions that driving the taxi is not his only job, saying he has other hustles, including dressing males and females as a personal stylist. The driver said he styles people for weddings, graduations, parties and even job interviews, calling himself the CEO of his empire.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the taxi driver's video

The clip gained traction online, with online users in awe of how neat he looked. Many who knew him before said he had always carried himself like a gentleman and swore by his legit hustling ways.

Some wished for a full lookbook of his wardrobe, whileothers praised him for proving that style had nothing to do with luxury labels, and that it was about how well one rocks what they wear.

A well-dressed taxi driver shared that he had other side hustles. Image: @sgebengusomfazi2

Source: TikTok

User @hokozaninxumalo said:

"This gent is very hardworking from when we grew up. He still owns a car wash and washes the cars himself and owns a driving school as well. We grew up doing ama S-curls from him. Hola Nsimber."

User @Shaun TT shared:

"You don't need expensive clothes to look good. Iyaqondanisa lendoda (this man knows how to match his clothes)."

User @McCoy commented:

"I'm not surprised but saluting him. he started this thing long time ago. spoon down for more than 20 years 🤞 ngiyabhesha ngaye (I swear by him)."

User @evasophly shared:

"Jealous down, this guy loves himself. Clean, he dresses for the man he wants to become in the future. Manifesting 👌🏾."

User @Hero@965 added:

"Gentleman collections 👌always on point ."

User @T H U L E said:

"This guy is fire🔥."

