A guy from the United Kingdom who is unfamiliar with how taxis operate in South Africa said they were catcalling people

The gentleman described the Quantum minibus as mum vans driven by men who are whistling and honking at girls all-day

The online community reacted to the video, with many telling him that is how taxis operate in the country

A UK man in SA hilariously described taxis as mum vans going around catcalling and honking at girls. Images: @chuggswallis/ TikTok, @BFG Images/ Getty Images

A man from the United Kingdom visiting Cape Town was stunned by how taxi drivers asked people if they wanted a taxi. As someone unfamiliar with how taxis worked in the country, he thought they were driving around for fun, catcalling women all day.

@chuggswallis took to his TikTok account and uploaded a video sharing his experience. In the video, he showed a taxi driving past him and said that he just experienced taxi operators pulling next to a woman with the taxi door open, giving mum van vibes and started honking.

The TikTokker continued by saying they are driven around by lads and middle-aged men whistling at girls all day.

"The catcalling in Cape Town is next level."

Man unfamiliar with Cape Town taxis say they are catcalling

Watch the hilarious TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers found the man funny

The video got over 40k likes, with many South African TikTokkers finding the gentleman's statement funny and correcting him, saying that is how taxis in Cape Town operate, they whistle and honk all day to ask one if they want a ride or not.

@Sammy corrected:

"Mum Van, that's a Taxi, it's a means of transportation from Seapoint to Town they whistle, honk and Shout for people to check if they gonna use the taxi"

@AndyNkabz commented:

"Welcome to South Africa "

@Bobby K. enlightened the man:

"I'm not even from SA and I know the mini-taxis are asking if pedestrians want to get on for a trip. Think that's what you noticed."

@2handsy Experience in said:

"It ain't cat callingthey are asking if you need a ride."

@DeltaT6 joked:

"What is a mum van no my guy, that is a taxi, the most dangerous vehicle in Cape Town "

@bradSir hilariously asked:

"Are you saying all these years these guys have been whistling and calling me? . I am an unhandsome straight male, so ... "

