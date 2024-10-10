A Durban gentleman couldn't help but notice how people get dressed on a boat cruise

The guy posed a hilarious question, asking if it is mandatory to dress in white when young on a cruise

The online community reacted to the video, with many answering the gent's question with jokes

A gent hilariously asked about the boat cruise outfits. Images: @casner_phetlhe/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Durban man found himself wondering about the outfits people wear when they are out on a boat cruise.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @casner_phetlhe, the gentleman is in Durban on a boat cruise. As he was idling there, he noticed that most people were dressed in white and decided to pose a question.

The gentleman asked who said it was mandatory to be dressed in white when people are going on a boat cruise. One could arguably say the man's question is valid given the footage he shared.

"Please balance me real quick."

Durban man asks about boat cruise outfits

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens hilariously answer the man's question

The video raked over 600k views, with many online users finding the man hilariously funny.

@Zwie was entertained:

"It's that shumaya song🤣🤣."

@Average Joe 2.0 stated:

"Sun absorbs dark colours."

@MdingiAndisiwe commented:

"Imagine wearing black on a boat cruise 😏."

@Nella Gwa said:

"Feeling guilty 🤣I’m going on a boat cruise next week and I’ve been running like a headless chicken looking for a white attire 🤣😂😂."

@beutifulgift07 expressed:

"People should try orange 👌."

@Nompumelelo Makhanya wrote:

"I blame that R Kelly music video , step in the name of love😂😂😅."

@vovla commented:

"It's good for the esthetics 😅."

@Pndoo_Zulu shared:

"It can only be ama80’s 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Mpume Kubheka said:

"Dj Tira and his music videos 😂😂😂."

