A video showing a young boy reciting his mother's strict house rules has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 17,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments from entertained South Africans. Content creator @stoutgat_ougat_bakgat, who is known for sharing fun family content from Mpumalanga, posted the amusing clip of her son demonstrating his perfect knowledge of the household's golden rules in May.

In the video, the mother records her son as she quizzes him about the house rules that she has established. The mother begins with,

"The English version, I brought you into this world..." to which her son promptly responds, "I'll take you right out of it." The back-and-forth continues with the mother saying, "It's rather your tears..." and her son finishing with, "Than mine."

When asked about the golden rules of the house, the boy replies,

"Please and thank you, sir and ma'am."

The mother then asks what counts as foul language in their home, to which her son answers,

"I will do it later."

She continues,

"When grown-ups are talking," and he responds: "Children are seen but not heard."

The mother concludes with,

"As long as you live under my roof..." and her son finishes with, "My house and my rules." Finally, she warns, "If you don't listen," and he completes the phrase with, "Then you must see you feel," implying punishment would follow.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Benefits of firm family rules

According to parenting experts, establishing clear family rules helps everyone get along better and creates a more positive and peaceful household environment. Good family rules are positive statements that guide children's behaviour, are specific and easy to understand.

Family rules help children learn what behaviour is and isn't acceptable, while also helping adults remain consistent in how they respond to children's behaviour. Rules about physical behaviour, safety, manners, daily routines, respect, and screen use are particularly important.

Experts suggest that involving children in making the rules helps them understand and accept them, making children more likely to see the rules as fair and stick to them. As children get older, rules may need to be reviewed and adjusted to accommodate their growing maturity and changing family situations.

South Africans relate to strict parenting

The video struck a chord with many South Africans who could relate to the strict parenting style displayed.

@maps81_precious gushed:

Growing up in SA ke WWE🤞🏽🤦🏽‍♀️🤣"

@natalie_du_preez_🇿🇦 noted:

"That's why South Africans have manners!"

@Mrs_M.D reminisced:

"Reliving my childhood, if you were born in the 80s and 90s, those were standard universal rules. They were not threats 😂 They were factual promises because the beatings were random, the follow through was guaranteed 😂"

@Siphamandla_Siemens pointed out:

"Typical Zulu fam rules... But I've always said Afrikaners and our black South Africans, we share the same kinda culture..."

@Nhlanhla_McSnob_Fort summed it up:

"Nothing is as South African as this🤣🤣🤣"

