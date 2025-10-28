A little boy amassed over 400,000 views after he did a performance speaking in isiZulu, as he is not a native speaker

Many people were impressed by the little boy who delivered a convincing and touching performance in isiZulu

The video of the little boy was a viral hit, as people discussed the little boy's language skills

The video of a boy who took to the stage speaking South Africa's most widely spoken indigenous language touched online users. The little boy who embraced a South African language became a viral sensation.

Ki'd's isiZulu speech went viral as people appreicated his effort. Image: @user74433185447

Source: TikTok

The video of the young boys speaking isiZulu received thousands of likes. People commented on the video with many dashing over the adorable little boy.

In a video shared on TikTok by @user74433185447, a little boy who is a non-native isiZulu speaker delivered a speech in the language. The kid recited a message about having a family full of love. He described having grandparents and parents whom he loves dearly in a wholesome snippet

isiZulu is the most spoken indigenous language in South Africa. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SA touched by boy learning isiZulu

Many people thought that the boy was adorable for trying to speak isiZulu. Mzansi online users raved that they wanted to see more young people learning indigenous languages. Watch the video of the kid below

Granny Motuba was impressed by the little boy:

"YES! YEBO!!!! We are moving, we are growing. What a confident young man. His isiZulu is better than mine hle❤ Luv MaQueen 👑"

Herry gushed over the isiZulu speaker:

"More of this. Our children speak fluent European languages, plus most native languages. More of this, please!"

time complemented those teaching the student isiZulu

"😳Isimanga is our teacher who has taught his Isizulu as his additional language, and his parents who could have chosen Afrikaans as FAL. This is the South Africa we want."



NoniMcplaya also praised the little boy's teacher:

"Job well done to his teacher, but great work to little man for a great speech."

Papiipacifier imagined more fame for the little boy:

If he were in the USA, this would have got him a spot on Ellen’s show 😂"

Pamelakazi_ 🇿🇦 🇰🇷 🇨🇳 was impressed by the little boy:

"Oh to be young 🔥🔥🥰🥰😁😁brilliant minds learn languages so fast!!"

Sanele Nkonkoza Sara joked:

"What if this is how we sound to whites when we speak English 😂🤣"

IamMarciaSoul was touched by the kid:

"This is so cute.... I love it. At least now I know how we sounded when we did our Afrikaans orals."

Source: Briefly News